AKA explains how he and Sizwe Dhlomo squashed their beef

Rapper AKA has revealed that DJ Warras was the peacemaker behind he and media personality Sizwe Dhlomo burying their infamous beef.

In May, the rapper found himself apologising to Sizwe's family after he insinuated that Sizwe's grandfather, Isaac Dhlomo, was an “apartheid spy”. The rapper questioned how it was possible that Sizwe's family had a farm during the apartheid era.

Their weeklong spicy exchange was sparked by comments Sizwe made on Twitter when he alluded that AKA was “a talented artist but not a good businessman”. This is after AKA had a public meltdown over his deal with Reebok that has since turned sour.

Though the two appear to have “buried” their beef and seem friendly on the socials, AKA lifted the lid as to what really happened between the two in an interview on SlikourOnLife.

Speaking to Slikour, AKA explained that he and Sizwe got their kumbaya moment thanks to Warras' intervention.

“Ha ha, I don't say me and Sizwe ever kumbaya'd but you know me and Sizwe have known each other for a long long long time ... so, I just umh, you know Warras is a good friend of mine and a good friend of Sizwe's as well."

AKA explained that him poking fun at Sizwe's bootleg jeans was pretty funny until he realised he went too far with his comments.

“And, umh, Warras just arranged for us to sit down and we sat down and we said, 'ayt cool, this is how it's going to be' ... I said I'm sorry and we keep moving on, that's what men do ... right?”