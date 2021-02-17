TshisaLIVE

Oskido believes people should be allowed to grow despite their past

17 February 2021 - 07:00
Oskido says let's leave the past to the past.
Image: Instagram/Oskido

Music producer Oskido dropped some life lessons on forgiveness for fans on social media.

The star, who often shares his pearls of wisdom with the TL, had some advice on bettering oneself. He told fans that reminding someone of their past while they are working on bettering themselves can be counterproductive.

“If someone is working on themselves or changing for the better, it's unnecessary to keep bringing up their past. People can become better,” said Oskido.

Many of the musicians loyal fans and followers agreed with his sentiments. Here, check them out:

Celebs and fans alike often look to the star for food for thought. The star recently had a message for hopefuls, saying that they should have patience with their careers.

“Learn the difference between 'good things are coming' and 'good things require effort'. Patience and action go hand-in-hand. Give it all you’ve got, but give it time too. Trust it will happen, even when things slow down. Doubt will only create resistance” Oskido said.

The Dlala Piano hitmaker went on to reassure fans that there is enough love to go around, and that understanding and compassion go hand in hand.

“It's easy to judge. It's more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience, and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods. Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow,” wrote Oskido.

