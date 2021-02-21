‘Why is sex seen as punishable in the church?’ asks Zenande Mfenyana

Actress Zenande Mfenyana recently sparked a heated debate on her Twitter TL when she asked tweeps why it seemed the church sees sex as punishable.

The Queen actress posed asked people to tackle questions about Biblical concepts concerning sex.

Zenande used a real life example that is typical in some churches where a woman who serves in the church, particularly the worship team, will be asked to step down if she falls pregnant but is not married.

“One day we must discuss the Biblical concept of being asked to step down from the worship team because you have fallen pregnant,” she began.

The actress wanted tweeps to help each other understand why this is, especially in relation to the women of the church, so she questions that stirred up the debate.

“Is this in the scriptures? Or is it done to humiliate the expectant mom? Why is sex seen as a punishment in the church? Questions we will one day tackle.”