SA celebs rally behind Lesego Tlhabi after she was allegedly fat-shamed by designer Quiteria

SA's celebs have come out to strongly support comedian and TV presenter Lesego Thlabi aka Coconut Kelz after she was allegedly fat-shamed and made to feel "like less than nothing" by high-end fashion designer Quiteria Kekana.

The Trending SA host took to Twitter to detail the alleged incident, which took place when she went to Quiteria for a fitting.

"So today I went to a famous designer who was told my sizes way beforehand because it’s for TV. Does he not then declare very loudly in the store after a failed try-on that he has nothing for me & then uses words like 'fatty boom boom' to describe how I’d look in the designs. Yoh," she said.

She highlighted how this interaction feeds into a larger conversation about discrimination against fat people.

“To the conversation this week, this is why fatphobia is so different from other shaming. I was made to feel like less than nothing today because of my body. My body is not good enough for his dresses & he let that sh*t be known."

