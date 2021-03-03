WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir put their special spin on 'Wonderful World' for World Hearing Day
To celebrate World Hearing Day, Ndlovu Youth Choir has released their rendition of Louis Armstrong's classic What a Wonderful World.
World Hearing Day is held each year on March 3 to raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world.
Each year, the World Health Organisation decides the theme, and this year's theme is “hearing care for all”.
“To celebrate World Hearing Day, we have performed a special version of Wonderful World. May our dance of words help create a world in which no person experiences hearing loss due to preventable causes and encourage those with hearing loss to achieve their full potential through rehabilitation, education and empowerment,” said the choir.
The music video for the song was shot in Limpopo, where the choir is based.
So far it has garnered more than 7,000 views and has been shared more than 1,000 times.
In the comment section, many praised the choir for not only their choice of song but that they learnt sign language to accompany the video.
“This choir daily shows us what beauty is like when you're operating in the realm of gift, not just 'talent'," said Wilson Akpan. “They are heading to the very top as they unleash their gift with power and humility, song after song. Congratulations on this beautiful and uniquely moving rendition of my all-time favourite — and the purpose behind it.”
“Whatever happens in the future, please ... please stay your original selves, because it's this that makes you so unique, respected, pure, and beautiful,” said Hugo De Baere.
“Beautiful. Amazing touch with the sign language,” said Tracey McCauley.
Angela Coleman said, “Beautiful black youth singing and signing hope and inspiration to the world.”