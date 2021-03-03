WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir put their special spin on 'Wonderful World' for World Hearing Day

The music video for the song was shot in Limpopo, where the choir is based.

So far it has garnered more than 7,000 views and has been shared more than 1,000 times.

In the comment section, many praised the choir for not only their choice of song but that they learnt sign language to accompany the video.

“This choir daily shows us what beauty is like when you're operating in the realm of gift, not just 'talent'," said Wilson Akpan. “They are heading to the very top as they unleash their gift with power and humility, song after song. Congratulations on this beautiful and uniquely moving rendition of my all-time favourite — and the purpose behind it.”

“Whatever happens in the future, please ... please stay your original selves, because it's this that makes you so unique, respected, pure, and beautiful,” said Hugo De Baere.

“Beautiful. Amazing touch with the sign language,” said Tracey McCauley.

Angela Coleman said, “Beautiful black youth singing and signing hope and inspiration to the world.”