TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda on big girls' confidence: Why do you expect us to NOT be confident?

04 March 2021 - 11:00
Anele came to the defence of big girls!
Image: Instagram/Anele

Radio host Anele Mdoda has lashed out against the misconception that "big girls" are expected to have low-esteem.

Taking to social media, the star came for those who expect plus-size women to lack in confidence.

Anele questioned why "big girls" were applauded for being confident, making it clear that such misconceptions were a projection of other people's low self-esteem.  

“Only big girls are lauded for being confident. I want to know why you expect us to NOT be confident. You wake up come here and project your low esteem of self on us. Rather keep quiet. The sun will rise and surely set,” said Anele.

A tweep just had to mention how the star can't be considered body positive because of her past comments about Destiny Child's Kelly Rowland being prettier with make-up. 

Anele clapped back at the Twitter user, saying that beauty was subjective, however she was focusing on the discrimination that plus-size women experience.

“You are allowed to think I am not as pretty as Minnie or whoever. Much like I do not think Kelly is as pretty as Beyoncé but what I am saying here is stop calling big girls confident unless you can explain why they should not be. Well done, Anele replied to you. Go forth & conquer,” Anele tweeted.

