Sbu Noah grateful for support after burying his mother

Gospel singer Sbu Noah has taken to social media to thank people for their love and support after his mother’s death.

Earlier this week, the star announced his mother had passed away. He did not disclose the cause of her death, and said Thembisile “Melta” Mthembu was laid to rest in Inanda, Durban.

Taking to Instagram after her passing, the star thanked those around him for supporting him through his period grief. Grateful for all the love, the star gave a special shout out to his family.

“Family, your messages, calls and any form of contributions to the family, we thank you so much. You really kept us going. May God bless all of you. I love you all,” said Sbu.

He asked people to keep him and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers while they mourn the loss of MaMthembu.

“Keep us in your prayers continuously as we find another reason for breathing because ya, that’s what she was for us. Blessings,” he wrote.