Sbu Noah grateful for support after burying his mother
Gospel singer Sbu Noah has taken to social media to thank people for their love and support after his mother’s death.
Earlier this week, the star announced his mother had passed away. He did not disclose the cause of her death, and said Thembisile “Melta” Mthembu was laid to rest in Inanda, Durban.
Taking to Instagram after her passing, the star thanked those around him for supporting him through his period grief. Grateful for all the love, the star gave a special shout out to his family.
“Family, your messages, calls and any form of contributions to the family, we thank you so much. You really kept us going. May God bless all of you. I love you all,” said Sbu.
He asked people to keep him and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers while they mourn the loss of MaMthembu.
“Keep us in your prayers continuously as we find another reason for breathing because ya, that’s what she was for us. Blessings,” he wrote.
The star had a close relationship with his mother, often taking to social media to gush about his love for his mother dearest. On her birthday in May last year, the star penned a heartfelt letter to his mom on Instagram.
“When I tell the story of this woman I call Mom; people think I’m talking about a movie I’ve watched or book I’ve read! Hers is a story of faith, resilience, and hope. Her faith makes my faith look like its nothing. Her resilience, she has survived so much yet handles tough situations with so much grace only God can give. Hope, my goodness, I’ve never met someone who, no matter how hard things are but somehow finds a way to believe that things will get better,” said Sbu.