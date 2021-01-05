Sbu Noah calls for government leaders to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Gospel artist and TV presenter Sbu Noah wants the government to show “real” leadership and be the first to take Covid-19 vaccine shots.
The singer shared his views in a post on Instagram after popular radio station Metro FM reported that the nationwide Covid-19 vaccinations may start as soon as next month.
Weighing in on the topic, Sbu took to Instagram and suggested that “real leadership would be the government getting vaccinated first”.
He said that once the government officials get their shots they should be given a month to see if they are alright, and maybe the rest of SA will follow.
“But let me start with parliament and see about them ..." Sbu said.
Last week hip-hop heavyweight K.O said thaat he would be keen to get the vaccine because his livelihood comes from performing large crowds.
The muso said that getting the shot would make him less paranoid about getting the virus.
The vaccine in SA is only arriving 2nd quarter of 2021 as per the president.— K.O (@MrCashtime) December 28, 2020
I’m pro the internationally approved COVID-19 vaccine, miss me with the theories. My livelihood is outside & I wanna get to it without being paranoid#level3