Mzansi stan Nomzamo Mbatha and Trevor Noah on ‘Coming 2 America’

SA was living for Nomzamo Mbatha and Trevor Noah after their appearance in the film Coming 2 America.

Though the highly-anticipated sequel comes years after the original, fans were ready to bust out the popcorn and soda for the blockbuster Hollywood movie.

The film was released on Amazon Prime over the weekend and Twitter had a lot to say!

While many criticised the film for falling flat and not living up to the name of the 1980s hit, what caught most tweeps attention was the home-grown SA talent that is slowly but surely taking over Hollywood.

The SA-born actress and the comedian received the most hype.

“Nomzamo Mbatha and Trevor Noah! Maxhosa clothes and don’t get me started on SA music. Damn South Africa is representing well,” said one user.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter: