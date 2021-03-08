TshisaLIVE

Mzansi stan Nomzamo Mbatha and Trevor Noah on ‘Coming 2 America’

08 March 2021 - 09:00
Nomzamo is reaching new heights in her international acting career.
Nomzamo is reaching new heights in her international acting career.
Image: Instagram/Nomzamo Mbatha

SA was living for Nomzamo Mbatha and Trevor Noah after their appearance in the film Coming 2 America.

Though the highly-anticipated sequel comes years after the original, fans were ready to bust out the popcorn and soda for the blockbuster Hollywood movie.

The film was released on Amazon Prime over the weekend and Twitter had a lot to say!

While many criticised the film for falling flat and not living up to the name of the 1980s hit, what caught most tweeps attention was the home-grown SA talent that is slowly but surely taking over Hollywood.

The SA-born actress and the comedian received the most hype.

Nomzamo Mbatha and Trevor Noah! Maxhosa clothes and don’t get me started on SA music. Damn South Africa is representing well,” said one user.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Speaking during the build up to the premiere, Nomzamo shared with fans a glimpse into her now popular character Mirembe.

The former Isibaya star told TshisaLIVE: “She’s sassy, she’s witty, she’s charming, she’s, um, not a bather, she is not a rose petal bearer, she’s a groomer and she has her own barbershop. She kind of grounds the long-lost son and when he arrives in Zamunda, her whole world changes.”

Nomzamo Mbatha is soaring in Hollywood, but says home is where her heart is

"It was an out of body experience," said Nomzamo on working with Hollywood royalty.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Levels! Thuso Mbedu got historic 'Underground Railroad' role at first US audition EVER!

SA actress Thuso Mbedu is the queen she thinks she is.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Nomzamo Mbatha on helping to raise $10m for children from marginalised communities

"In six months as the CottonOn Foundation, we have raised $10m from our face masks that will go towards the foundation," Nomzamo said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mampintsha gets tongues wagging for calling Babes Wodumo multiple times during ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Tweeps react to MaMkhize’s acting debut on ‘Uzalo’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Basetsana Kumalo hits back at beauty standards for older women TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Baby Cele’s dance moves have the TL in a mess TshisaLIVE
  5. 5 times Khanyi and her bae lit up the TL with their loved-up snaps TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X