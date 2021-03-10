TshisaLIVE

Lesego Thlabi: Men with actual gold to dig spend zero time worrying about 'gold diggers'

10 March 2021
Lesego Thlabi gets real about the 'gold digger' conversation.
Trending SA host Lesego Thlabi has hit back at men who are losing sleep over “opportunistic” women.

This week, Mzansi Twitter was in all-out war mode after a tweep claimed SA women “take the top spot when it comes to being gold diggers”.

This saw many lash out in response, including comedian Lesego.

“You can’t be talking from experience, given SA men are gold-less. So how would you know?” said Lesego.

She said those without gold to dig are often the loudest in the conversation.

“Men with actual gold to dig spend absolutely zero time worrying about ‘gold diggers’. You and your five friends go out and share a hubbly and a bucket of 10 beers but you think women who love champagne and overseas trips are trying to get at you?! Hahaha stfu,” said Lesego.

She said women are reaching new heights of financial success and don’t necessarily need a man.

“That time we make more money than them, are buying more properties, have nicer things and they genuinely think we want them like that?! Lol! Trust me, the women are with them because they genuinely love them. Anything else is a dream,” said Lesego.

Fans agreed with the star and shared their own thoughts.

Check out some of the reactions:

