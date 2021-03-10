Lesego Thlabi: Men with actual gold to dig spend zero time worrying about ‘gold diggers’
Trending SA host Lesego Thlabi has hit back at men who are losing sleep over “opportunistic” women.
This week, Mzansi Twitter was in all-out war mode after a tweep claimed SA women “take the top spot when it comes to being gold diggers”.
This saw many lash out in response, including comedian Lesego.
“You can’t be talking from experience, given SA men are gold-less. So how would you know?” said Lesego.
She said those without gold to dig are often the loudest in the conversation.
“Men with actual gold to dig spend absolutely zero time worrying about ‘gold diggers’. You and your five friends go out and share a hubbly and a bucket of 10 beers but you think women who love champagne and overseas trips are trying to get at you?! Hahaha stfu,” said Lesego.
It’s always men who “left their card at home” who talk the loudest about women and money because they’re angry at women out of their league.— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) March 9, 2021
She said women are reaching new heights of financial success and don’t necessarily need a man.
“That time we make more money than them, are buying more properties, have nicer things and they genuinely think we want them like that?! Lol! Trust me, the women are with them because they genuinely love them. Anything else is a dream,” said Lesego.
Fans agreed with the star and shared their own thoughts.
Check out some of the reactions:
Meanwhile they want women to earn their own money and still provide housekeeping, childcare, and therapy for free. Embarrassing.— a potato with bells on (@MissPotatotron) March 9, 2021
😭😭😭 genuinely tired of having to listen to gents complain about ‘slay queens’ when those type of huns are exactly who they insist on going for. 💀— “anything for you, princess” (@Chanztruly_) March 9, 2021
But you know everything have levels right? I mean gold is not the only thing some dig silver, bronze and whatever that come before gold so don't just justify things nje just your masaka. pic.twitter.com/AZSLMs4uTI— Imma Classic OG (@Zukisa_Seysman) March 9, 2021
Honestly my favorite kind of man is one who is silent on social media and busy making money or advancing science or something. Because otherwise they come up with nonsense.— Ntokozo (@TK_MAJ) March 9, 2021
