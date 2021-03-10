EFF women vs Ntsiki Mazwai: 'Our mandate is to fight for women and not trend on Twitter'

Several women in the EFF have clapped back at poet Ntsiki Mazwai, after her claims that no woman in the party has as much influence as she does.

This week, Mazwai rubbished claims that she once wanted to “impose” herself as EFF Women’s League president, after a social media user dug up her old tweets about the party.

Mazwai said she was a powerhouse “with or without the EFF”. She also took shots at the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, saying that the best he could do was call her a “failed poet”, which she found amusing.

She said the EFF was once “the more realistic opposition” and joked that she would have to start her own party.