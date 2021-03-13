Cassper Nyovest spills the tea on why music videos aren't a thing under Covid-19
Rapper Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter this week to explain why music videos are scarce during the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming they are an “expense one can cut”.
It's been more than a year since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in SA, bringing with it a nationwide lockdown and significant restrictions. It changed the very fabric of our lives and Cassper got real about its effects with fans recently.
The Nokuthula hitmaker said music videos are expensive to produce. And with artists not performing as they did before the outbreak, due to the rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown, music videos have been on the back burner.
“Music videos cost money. Sometimes, they are a waste of money. With no shows right now, they are definitely an expense one can cut.
“Well, that's if you are self-funded. If you got the budget, ball out!” said Cassper.
Many fans were saddened that they may not get an Egyptian Cotton music video as they had hoped for, while others understood the struggles.
Show us where to pay and fund Egyptian Cotton video...akere it is us who want it. A think you at least have a million fans...R1 each = R1m 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/8jIfbEJ0hd— Truth (@Jon_The_Batist) March 7, 2021
Egyptian cotton will do right now— Chase Amachankura 🇳🇦 (@fransngondo) March 7, 2021
Not for earning, but givin back to the number one fans, I just imagine Hamilton and you in Santorin Greece... All swagged up... killin it.
If it’s not making any money for you & your business why splash on it...Will be nice to have videos bt decisions have to be made..at the back of this there is a value chain that must feed off each other & if it’s not then don’t do it, else you break your back 4 no benefit— Skelm (@MannTanks) March 7, 2021
Just sacrifise Egyptian Cotton for the team🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QjYzMDTi7p— Dex_zw (@RoxxZw) March 7, 2021
Honestly i agree with you @casspernyovest but then at the same time i feel like i need a music video that will get me played on National television and in order for that i need to spend money. Yes, i am self funded but then i have other streams of income which makes it easier.🤞🏻— Ofentse EP❤ (@CoolkingGP) March 7, 2021
It hasn't been too long since the star last mentioned money moves online.
Just recently, EFF leader Julius Malema successfully predicted that SA would be moving from an adjusted level 3 of the lockdown to level 1. Cassper responded by jokingly asking if Julius could foresee anything about his road to becoming SA's first billionaire rapper.
“Hai, nna kao tshepa from now on! Please tell me something. Am I going to be a billionaire or not grootman? Can you smell it?” asked Cassper.