Cassper Nyovest spills the tea on why music videos aren't a thing under Covid-19

Rapper Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter this week to explain why music videos are scarce during the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming they are an “expense one can cut”.

It's been more than a year since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in SA, bringing with it a nationwide lockdown and significant restrictions. It changed the very fabric of our lives and Cassper got real about its effects with fans recently.

The Nokuthula hitmaker said music videos are expensive to produce. And with artists not performing as they did before the outbreak, due to the rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown, music videos have been on the back burner.

“Music videos cost money. Sometimes, they are a waste of money. With no shows right now, they are definitely an expense one can cut.

“Well, that's if you are self-funded. If you got the budget, ball out!” said Cassper.