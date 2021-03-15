WATCH | Top 5 iconic roles played by Menzi Ngubane

As tributes celebrating the life of the late Menzi Ngubane continue to flood social media, fans have gone down memory lane to recount the great roles he played that made them fall in love with him on their screens.

Menzi died of a stroke in his home on March 13 2021 after a 10-year battle relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes.

Between 2010 and 2015, Menzi’s struggles with kidney failure resulted in him being placed on an organ recipient list. He later received a kidney donation.

The iconic actor had a career that spanned more than 30 years, and each role he played was as memorable as his last, which is why fans took to the socials to mention some of their faves.

SA knew from Menzi's days as Cijimpi in Kwakhala Nyonini that he was a force to be reckoned with. Soon after his debut, Menzi turned Cijimpi into a household name.

Menzi solidified his star status when he made lines like “Phaaa Wooo” famous as Mazwi on Ubambo Lwami.

There was no going back from that point as the legendary actor captivated audiences as the charming but dangerous Elliot on Yizo Yizo, and soon after as the smooth-talking charmer and super-stylish Jerome in Gaz'lam.

However, of all his popular and equally loved characters, Generations' Sbusiso Dhlomo remains a firm fave for most people.

Below is a collection of some of the moments Mzansi will always remember as they celebrate Menzi for bringing to life all these interesting characters with the finesse only he could deliver.

Generations' ruthless Sbusiso 'Ngamla' Dhlomo