WATCH | Here’s how Menzi Ngubane stole Mzansi’s heart

15 March 2021 - 07:57
The news of Menzi Ngubane's death has left many heartbroken across SA.
Image: Instagram/Menzi Ngubane

An outpouring of love and appreciation in the form of videos has flooded social media from fans mourning the loss of Menzi Ngubane.

A family member, who did not want to be named, confirmed Menzi’s death to TshisaLIVE on Saturday. He said the family was in shock and would release a statement on Sunday.

Details surrounding the actor’s death have not yet been made public. 

The veteran actor spent a number of years struggling with his health. Early last year after it was announced he would join The Queen, fans were disappointed when it was announced he had fallen ill.

The health scare saw an outpouring of support under the hashtag #PrayForMenziNgubane. However, Menzi’s wife and family issued a statement at the time hitting back at “inaccurate and unverified news” that claimed he was critically ill.

In 2012, the Yizo Yizo star was rushed to hospital due to organ failure. His health made headlines once again when the actor suffered kidney failure and subsequently underwent a transplant in 2014.

Tributes have dominated social media since news of Menzi’s death emerged, with Mzansi getting sentimental about the star’s most memorable moments.

Fans took to social media with video clips to highlight memorable moments from Menzi’s career.

From Generations to Yizo Yizo, here are some of SA’s favourite Menzi Ngubane moments:

1 day ago

1 day ago

2 months ago
