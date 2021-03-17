Aubrey Poo talks about funding in the arts & what government needs to prioritise

Over the past year the global Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the significance of the arts in human life, but veteran actor Aubrey Poo feels this has not been enough to get the “powers-that-be” to prioritise the industry and those in it.

Aubrey spoke candidly about what he believes needs to be done for the arts industry not to fade away and die, especially after the industry has endured times as tough as they have during the pandemic and the general “neglect” of ensuring the industry grows and supports new talent.

“I'm of the opinion that there needs to be sectoral stimulation in the arts industry and I'll tell you what I mean by that. Do you know, for every student in the arts who graduates, how many make it? For every 16 students who graduate, you'll find only two or three make it in the industry. Where do the rest go?

“We need sectoral stimulation and in different ways. We need to develop entrepreneurs and there needs to be more funding for that. Not to accuse people of corruption in the ministry, but at the beginning of every year we hear there's money but we never see where it goes. For me, it's a sad reality,” the actor told TshisaLIVE.

Aubrey, who has mastered both theatre and the small screen, said he was passionate about seeing new projects come to life but was discouraged by the lack of assistance from the powers-that-be to see that happen.

The actor, who made it clear he tries to steer clear of politics, express his displeasure about the management of funds from government by the department responsible for the arts.

“That's why, even when we need help, we don't want to approach the government. It's embarrassing when a project from SA is funded by a foreign government. Our government allocates funds for the ministry to afford these projects to happen but they don't happen."

Singers Kelly Khumalo and Simphiwe Dana, director Mmabatho Montsho, poet Lebo Mashile, DJ Shimza and many others have called out the ministry responsible for the arts for not doing its job in a satisfactory manner.