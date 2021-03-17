TshisaLIVE

'Is my TV broken or is this a repeat?' — 'Skeem Saam' fans left fuming after glitch

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
17 March 2021 - 08:00
A technical glitch saw a repeat of a 'Skeem Saam' episode.
A technical glitch saw a repeat of a 'Skeem Saam' episode.
Image: Supplied/ Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam fans were ready to show up at the SABC with pitchforks on Monday after a technical glitch saw a repeat of an episode from last week air.

Fans were ready to catch up on the latest drama in Turfloop when they were hit with a sudden case of “seen that before”.

Recognising the episode was the same as the one that aired on Friday, angry fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

The show's bosses took to social media to apologise for the error and claimed there had been a glitch at the broadcaster.

“We realise that SABC1 has been experiencing a technical glitch in tonight's episode of Skeem Saam. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the show said in a statement.

It also shared a link to the episode on streaming service Viu

Still, fans flooded the TL with messages and memes about the moemish.

While some were confused and angry, others joked that they had pulled a favour to watch the episode they had missed on Friday.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans feel bad for Leeto as Noah spills more secrets!

Poor Leeto just can't catch a break ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans happy John Maputla kicked ‘nosy’ Mantuli out

Mantuli is always looking for the next scoop!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | Meikie's favouritism rubs 'Skeem Saam' viewers the wrong way

Fans think Meikie favours Thabo and reserves the 'trashy' treatment for Leeto
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila on being told she's prettier on TV

“Why on TV, you look prettier than when I see you now?" asked the guard.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 5 times Trevor Noah stole the show as host of the Grammy Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Where were the real friends to check on her?' - Masasa & Zola debate Noxolo ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 7 emotional tributes - Menzi Ngubane’s co-stars remember the late acting legend TshisaLIVE
  4. Lol! A fan says he will do anything for Bonang, and here is her demand! TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau’s ex Tebogo Lerole 'doesn't know how he lost her' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X