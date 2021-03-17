'Is my TV broken or is this a repeat?' — 'Skeem Saam' fans left fuming after glitch
Skeem Saam fans were ready to show up at the SABC with pitchforks on Monday after a technical glitch saw a repeat of an episode from last week air.
Fans were ready to catch up on the latest drama in Turfloop when they were hit with a sudden case of “seen that before”.
Recognising the episode was the same as the one that aired on Friday, angry fans took to social media to vent their frustration.
The show's bosses took to social media to apologise for the error and claimed there had been a glitch at the broadcaster.
“We realise that SABC1 has been experiencing a technical glitch in tonight's episode of Skeem Saam. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the show said in a statement.
It also shared a link to the episode on streaming service Viu
You can watch last night's episode of @SkeemSaam3 here: https://t.co/Ceup3tPcPH https://t.co/qhrRUEmrrb— Viu South Africa (@ViuSouthAfrica) March 16, 2021
Still, fans flooded the TL with messages and memes about the moemish.
While some were confused and angry, others joked that they had pulled a favour to watch the episode they had missed on Friday.
Is my TV broken or is this a repeat episode #SkeemSaam— Nomzamo......retired OfficialMouthpiece (@tryzamo) March 15, 2021
Guys you can relax i asked my friend whom happens to work at SABC to repeat #SkeemSaam i didn't get the chance to watch it on Friday pic.twitter.com/JXamSjqXXK— Best™ (@gijobest07) March 15, 2021
They are playing a repeat to try keep us from knowing that Meneer ke yena boss ya Alfios. Corruption is everywhere#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/s16Mu9xYry— Papa Dintoe (@PappyLv) March 15, 2021
With loadshedding where I'm staying, ke leboga ba legodimo for the repeat #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/0vmR3AZ849— Moroka wa moAfrika (@rtserogole) March 15, 2021
#SkeemSaam Yazi hell is waiting for nina @Official_SABC1 can’t believe I rushed home for a repeat pic.twitter.com/208U9ynmLZ— Lieutenant Terry👮🏾♀️🚓 (@Terry_Tshesebe) March 15, 2021
Which intern did @SkeemSaam3 hire this time. Why are we watching the repeat? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/0Go5xf4TwY— nkosana lekotjolo (@nkosanap) March 15, 2021
#SkeemSaam— Peter Lesiba M (@LecbaMo) March 15, 2021
Repeat episode again pic.twitter.com/XvOqTYEpBo
Just don't play ads now that you wasted our time with that repeat we didn't ask for #SkeemSaam @Official_SABC1 pic.twitter.com/5VmdjbDU1P— Desire Mohlala (@DesireMohlala) March 15, 2021
#SkeemSaam so re lebeletse repeat ya Friday 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/Qbbq7rCY1s— Looks® (@Lookie_Looks) March 15, 2021
Current situation on #Viu after @Official_SABC1 played a repeat of #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/dePmKNgZsH— Desire Mohlala (@DesireMohlala) March 15, 2021
The painful part is I watched whole repeat still yoh 😭#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/NSQrIKDhMl— Ria Girl🦄 (@ria_ramoloko) March 15, 2021
Koko @Official_SABC1 why are we watching a repeat of Friday's #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/HQyI9cfviA— Mama KaAnga 💙 (@Miss_Roxxx) March 15, 2021