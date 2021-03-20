Menzi Ngubane will be laid to rest in his hometown today

Close friends and family are expected to fill the indoor sports centre in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday to pay their final respects to veteran actor Menzi Ngubane.

Menzi died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at home. He was 56 and is survived by his wife Sikelelwa and two daughters.

He was rushed to hospital with organ failure in 2012 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2014.

Menzi won over South African audiences in a career spanning several decades, starring in film and TV productions including popular SABC1 soapie Generations as Sbusiso Dlomo, and most recently as Judas in Isibaya.

The funeral ceremony, held in Menzi’s hometown, will start at around 10am.

Covid-19 protocols limit the number of mourners able to attend so a live stream of the funeral will be broadcast online.

Menzi’s brother Bonginkosi Ngubane told TshisaLIVE the family was grateful for all the support and tributes over the last week.

He said speakers at the funeral would include close family members who would share how much Menzi meant to them, and their final moments with him.

A memorial service for the star was held on Thursday at the Assemblies Of God church in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Actresses Sonia Mbele, Baby Cele, Winnie Ntshaba and Sophie Lichaba were among those in attendance. Siyabonga Shibe and Portia Gumede tuned into a live stream of the ceremony.

Several speakers paid tribute to Sikelelwa for being his rock over the last few years.

“I want to say had it not been for you Sike, Menzi wouldn’t have been able to smile on set. Had you not been the person Menzi could run to with all the dynamics on set, his health challenges and industry issues.

“Had you not been the kind of woman you are, Menzi would not have been the kind of Menzi we speak of so fondly today. I want you to reside in the comfort that you contributed immensely to the Menzi you gave to the industry,” said actor Patrick Shai.