TshisaLIVE

Menzi Ngubane will be laid to rest in his hometown today

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
20 March 2021 - 08:00
Menzi Ngubane died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at home.
Menzi Ngubane died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at home.
Image: Instagram/Menzi Ngubane

Close friends and family are expected to fill the indoor sports centre in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday to pay their final respects to veteran actor Menzi Ngubane.

Menzi died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at home. He was 56 and is survived by his wife Sikelelwa and two daughters.

He was rushed to hospital with organ failure in 2012 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2014.

Menzi won over South African audiences in a career spanning several decades, starring in film and TV productions including popular SABC1 soapie Generations as Sbusiso Dlomo, and most recently as Judas in Isibaya.

The funeral ceremony, held in Menzi’s hometown, will start at around 10am.

Covid-19 protocols limit the number of mourners able to attend so a live stream of the funeral will be broadcast online.

Menzi’s brother Bonginkosi Ngubane told TshisaLIVE the family was grateful for all the support and tributes over the last week.

He said speakers at the funeral would include close family members who would share how much Menzi meant to them, and their final moments with him.

A memorial service for the star was held on Thursday at the Assemblies Of God church in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Actresses Sonia Mbele, Baby Cele, Winnie Ntshaba and Sophie Lichaba were among those in attendance. Siyabonga Shibe and Portia Gumede tuned into a live stream of the ceremony.

Several speakers paid tribute to Sikelelwa for being his rock over the last few years.

“I want to say had it not been for you Sike, Menzi wouldn’t have been able to smile on set. Had you not been the person Menzi could run to with all the dynamics on set, his health challenges and industry issues.

“Had you not been the kind of woman you are, Menzi would not have been the kind of Menzi we speak of so fondly today. I want you to reside in the comfort that you contributed immensely to the Menzi you gave to the industry,” said actor Patrick Shai.

'You were his reason to smile,' Menzi Ngubane's friends tell his wife at memorial service

Close friends and family of late acting legend Menzi Ngubane gathered on Thursday to celebrate the life of the revered actor.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Top 5 iconic roles played by Menzi Ngubane

Who was your ultimate fave among the roles Menzi Ngubane played? Mazwi, Ngamla, Judas or a different character?
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

7 emotional tributes - Menzi Ngubane’s co-stars remember the late acting legend

Some of those who worked closest with Menzi Ngubane have paid emotional tribute to the star.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

LISTEN | ‘There'll never be another Menzi’ - Sonia Sedibe broken by former co-star's death

"There was a little bit of regret from my side, saying, 'I should have listened to my instinct and reached out to him and found out if he was okay".
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Winnie Ntshaba shrugs off Mfundi Vundla criticism after he contributes to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans can't believe Zweli, aka Lala, is finally seeing ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Madiba and the 'biliato': AKA & Cassper react to Kanye West's reported R96.8bn ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | As 'Isibaya' nears its finale, here’s a first look at it's replacement ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Bulgarian singer slammed for black face during ‘Jerusalema’ performance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X