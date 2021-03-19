IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans ready for drama as Langa's paternity takes centre stage
After waiting for more than 200 episodes, Gomora fans are finally getting to the part of the storyline where Langa's real father is about to be revealed and tweeps are already loving the build-up drama.
Right at the beginning, Gomora writers shared a lil nugget with the audience. They revealed that Langa, who is Thati's firstborn son is actually Melusi's son and not Mbongeni's as it appeared in the beginning.
Only Thati and her sister Pretty know the truth of Langa's paternity, however, as Melusi and Langa's “principal and learner” relationship gets stronger, Thati has been overwhelmed with paranoia they would somehow figure it out.
On Thursday, Thati and Gladys tried to gang up on Melusi to get him to send Langa home instead of encouraging him to stay over at his house. Knowing that Gladys and Thati can't stand each other and seeing them suddenly find themselves on the same page, left tweeps howling. Especially when they realised that for all their differences, Gladys and Thati are actually more alike than they think.
Viewers of the popular telenovela are loving the fact that Langa and Melusi are “attached at the hip”, and while they imagine that the truth will probably break both Melusi and Langa, they are certain it's going to be an interesting journey to the revelation.
Tweeps had just the memes for the Gomora drama:
They even sleep the same way. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Langa is definitely Malusi 's. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #gomora #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/C5gnETTbzO— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) March 18, 2021
I'd love to see more Gladys, Thati and Melusi scenes😂😂 Sister wives sani#gomoramzansi #gomora pic.twitter.com/v0yRkbMJ3g— Champagne Problems. (@afterglowxxxx) March 18, 2021
So Langa's brother dated Langa's sister💀💀😴😴Hehake Game Of Gomora#gomoramzansi#gomora pic.twitter.com/QimvpI8KCC— Thapelo M (@Thapelo_Malope) March 18, 2021
Langa is Ntokozo’s half brother, the writers are messy #Gomora #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/zNo99Px9T8— Bad Influencer ® (@Landless_Native) March 18, 2021
Melusi saying Langa is 'home' at his and Gladys home😂😂💀#gomoramzansi #gomora pic.twitter.com/qjp8nBDRjh— Champagne Problems. (@afterglowxxxx) March 18, 2021
For sure ha Langa a tsena Glaydi nkare a ka phatloha😂😂😂💔 #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/oRT2g4l2zY— Bakwikwi (@zenithflair3) March 18, 2021
Lol so Mel is attracted to Pyschos neh, Gladys and Thati Ke Mahlanya.— Kag'sow_🇿🇦 (@NjabuloMtsenga) March 18, 2021
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💔💔💔💔💔😂😂#GomoraMzanzi#Gomora#Gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/QhauUguJHC
#Gomora #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi I think Gladys will find out Thati's secret before Melusi pic.twitter.com/8YIA93nuh1— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 18, 2021