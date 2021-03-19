TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans ready for drama as Langa's paternity takes centre stage

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 March 2021 - 18:00
Siya Xaba plays the role of Langa on 'Gomora' and a big secret is about to wreck life as he knows it.
After waiting for more than 200 episodes, Gomora fans are finally getting to the part of the storyline where Langa's real father is about to be revealed and tweeps are already loving the build-up drama.

Right at the beginning, Gomora writers shared a lil nugget with the audience. They revealed that Langa, who is Thati's firstborn son is actually Melusi's son and not Mbongeni's as it appeared in the beginning.

Only Thati and her sister Pretty know the truth of Langa's paternity, however, as Melusi and Langa's “principal and learner” relationship gets stronger, Thati has been overwhelmed with paranoia they would somehow figure it out.

On Thursday, Thati and Gladys tried to gang up on Melusi to get him to send Langa home instead of encouraging him to stay over at his house. Knowing that Gladys and Thati can't stand each other and seeing them suddenly find themselves on the same page, left tweeps howling. Especially when they realised that for all their differences, Gladys and Thati are actually more alike than they think.

Viewers of the popular telenovela are loving the fact that Langa and Melusi are “attached at the hip”, and while they imagine that the truth will probably break both Melusi and Langa, they are certain it's going to be an interesting journey to the revelation.

Tweeps had just the memes for the Gomora drama:

