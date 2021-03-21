TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Inside NaakMusiq's surprise birthday party

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
21 March 2021 - 12:00
Anga Makubalo was left speechless.
Image: Instagram/NaakMusiq
Image: Instagram/NaakMusiq

Musician and actor Anga Makubalo, aka NaakMusiq, was left speechless recently when he walked into his super-sweet surprise birthday party. 

Taking to Instagram, DJ Tira's wife and businesswoman Gugu Khati shared a video of the moment Anga walked in and saw all his loved ones gathered for the celebration. 

The actor said it was a day he would never forget. 

"Thank you to the each and every special soul who contributed in making my 32nd birthday one of the best days of my life. I’ll never ever forget it, I’ll forever cherish it."

Anga added he was grateful for life's lessons and was proud of his achievements. 

"Today I turn 32. Grateful for all of life’s lessons and I’m happy to have achieved all that I have at this tender age. I look forward to what's coming. Here’s to being 21 with 11 years experience."

