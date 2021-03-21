TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi jokes about taking on Cassper and AKA in the boxing ring

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
21 March 2021 - 10:00
Somizi is a beast in the boxing ring.
Somizi is a beast in the boxing ring.
Image: Instagram/Somizi

While it does not look as if the Cassper and AKA boxing match will see the light of day, Somizi has come up with a solution. 

As fans continue to wait in anticipation for Cassper and AKA to sign the boxing match deal to settle their six-year feud, Somgaga has the answer. 

Taking to Instagram, the Idols SA judge shared several videos of himself in beast mode in the ring and joked that he wanted to fight both rappers together. 

"I wanna fight cassper and aka at the same time.e in the same ring .....sibe the 3 in a ring," he captioned one of the videos. 

Here's a look of Somizi doing the most.

READ MORE

Aubrey Poo talks about funding in the arts & what government needs to prioritise

"It is embarrassing when a project from SA is funded by a foreign government," said Aubrey.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Lasizwe on spearheading campaign that raised more than R600k for students

‘This is not an ‘I’ initiative, it’s a ‘we’ initiative, a South African initiative because all the R10 have turned into something more because Mzansi ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Too good to be true! Viral ‘Rasta painting’ of King Goodwill Zwelithini, Noxolo and Menzi is fake

That viral brilliant piece of "Rasta's art" is real pictures edited to look like paintings, folks
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Here’s how Menzi Ngubane stole Mzansi’s heart

Mzansi is feeling nostalgic about Menzi Ngubane's iconic TV moments.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Winnie Ntshaba shrugs off Mfundi Vundla criticism after he contributes to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Madiba and the 'biliato': AKA & Cassper react to Kanye West's reported R96.8bn ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans ready for drama as Langa's paternity takes centre stage TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Bulgarian singer slammed for black face during ‘Jerusalema’ performance TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans can't believe Zweli, aka Lala, is finally seeing ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X