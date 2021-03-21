WATCH | Somizi jokes about taking on Cassper and AKA in the boxing ring

While it does not look as if the Cassper and AKA boxing match will see the light of day, Somizi has come up with a solution.

As fans continue to wait in anticipation for Cassper and AKA to sign the boxing match deal to settle their six-year feud, Somgaga has the answer.

Taking to Instagram, the Idols SA judge shared several videos of himself in beast mode in the ring and joked that he wanted to fight both rappers together.

"I wanna fight cassper and aka at the same time.e in the same ring .....sibe the 3 in a ring," he captioned one of the videos.