FeesMustFall: How Lasizwe & friends raised more R2-million for student fees

Following student protests nationwide, Lasizwe Dambuza and some of his friends have started a fundraising campaign to lend a helping hand to students in need.

The group, which also includes King Aya and Duma Collective's Sibu Mabena and other industry creatives, started the hashtag #R10GoesALongWay and asked people to donate R10 towards assisting students with outstanding fees at tertiary institutions.

Last Saturday was a busy day for the Fake It Till You Make It reality TV star who took to the socials to mobilise the #R10goesALongWay initiative.

The YouTuber also had several conversations with students and industry colleagues to raise awareness and funds for those in need.

Lasizwe started off the movement by pledging R10,000 of his own. Soon what started off as R10,000 grew to R100,000 in 15 hours, and R400,000 in less than 24 hours.

Celebrities and brands that came on board to pay it forward included: Kamo Mphela, Jessica Nkosi, TT Mbha, Enhle Mbali, Prince Kaybee, Kwesta, PH Tumi Seeco, Bontle, Candice Modiselle, Langa Mavuso, Sarah Langa, Connie Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi, Vusi Nova, Dr. Smile, Sho Majozi, Precious the Planner, Andile Ncube, George Lebese and Dr. Sivu.

After raising over a R1-million, Standard Bank matched the amount.