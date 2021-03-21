TshisaLIVE

#FeesMustFall: How Lasizwe & friends raised more R2-million for student fees

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 March 2021 - 08:00
Social media comedian Lasizwe and his friends have started a great initiative to help students.
Social media comedian Lasizwe and his friends have started a great initiative to help students.
Image: Via Lasizwe's Instagram

Following student protests nationwide, Lasizwe Dambuza and some of his friends have started a fundraising campaign to lend a helping hand to students in need.

The group, which also includes King Aya and Duma Collective's Sibu Mabena and other industry creatives, started the hashtag #R10GoesALongWay and asked people to donate R10 towards assisting students with outstanding fees at tertiary institutions.

Last Saturday was a busy day for the Fake It Till You Make It reality TV star who took to the socials to mobilise the #R10goesALongWay initiative.

The YouTuber also had several conversations with students and industry colleagues to raise awareness and funds for those in need.

Lasizwe started off the movement by pledging R10,000 of his own. Soon what started off as R10,000 grew to R100,000 in 15 hours, and R400,000 in less than 24 hours.

Celebrities and brands that came on board to pay it forward included: Kamo Mphela, Jessica Nkosi, TT Mbha, Enhle Mbali, Prince Kaybee, Kwesta, PH Tumi Seeco, Bontle, Candice Modiselle, Langa Mavuso, Sarah Langa, Connie Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi, Vusi Nova, Dr. Smile, Sho Majozi, Precious the Planner, Andile Ncube, George Lebese and Dr. Sivu.

After raising over a R1-million, Standard Bank matched the amount.

Lasizwe and the gang have shared the bank account details across different social media platforms and continue to ask everyone to contribute towards their cause.

READ MORE

WATCH | Lasizwe and Mihlali put on each other's make-up, BLIND FOLDED

Some people are getting in early on the Halloween looks.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lasizwe moves on: 'To my relationship that lasted for 2 minutes, rest in peace!'

The star is past the heartbreak and tears!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Lasizwe ‘heartbroken’ over bae’s ‘untruthfulness’

"Imagine I bump into you at groove when I dropped you at the airport," Lasizwe said.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Khanyi Mbau romantically linked to Zim millionaire & alleged fugitive

Khanyi Mbau's new love interest Kudzai Terrence Mushonga is allegedly on the run from Zimbabwean authorities.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Winnie Ntshaba shrugs off Mfundi Vundla criticism after he contributes to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Madiba and the 'biliato': AKA & Cassper react to Kanye West's reported R96.8bn ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans ready for drama as Langa's paternity takes centre stage TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Bulgarian singer slammed for black face during ‘Jerusalema’ performance TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans can't believe Zweli, aka Lala, is finally seeing ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X