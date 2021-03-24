Menzi Ngubane’s wife Sikelelwa grateful for overwhelming support

As she tries to pick up the pieces, Menzi Ngubane's wife Sikelelwa has thanked the nation for its overwhelming support.

Menzi was laid to rest in his hometown Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on March 20. The veteran actor died after suffering a stroke, aged 56.

Sikelelwa penned a message to acknowledge all the messages of support during this difficult time.

The heartfelt message was also shared on the late Menzi's official Instagram page.

"We all know how Menzi loved his family, making sure they are always happy. Here’s a message from his Queen MaNgubs where she acknowledges all the messages sent during this difficult time. There are projects that were left unfinished, and we will continue where Menzi left off to make sure he smiles in his resting place," the post was captioned.