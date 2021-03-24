Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man
“There’s so much that I’m hoping to do with my wife ... I can’t just walk away from all of that because of sex,” Sizwe said
A throwback post about the Jada and Will Smith's “entanglement” saga in 2020 taught tweeps that cheating wasn't a deal breaker for Sizwe Dhlomo and they were mos def not ready for it!
Tweeps learnt that cheating is essentially not a deal breaker for the Kaya FM personality after he revealed he would not leave his wife for sleeping with another man.
This all began when sports presenter Mpho Letsholonyane reminisced on Jada and Will's “Red Table Talk” following allegations that Jada had cheated on Will with young singer August Alsina.
Mpho said she believed that no other man, bar Will of course, would have been able to sit through the conversation. She said she believed most men wouldn't even want to be in the same town as the “cheating wife”.
That's when Sizwe stepped out to say that he would actually stay.
Thinking — like the rest of the TL — that Sizwe was joking, Mpho called the Kaya FM personality's bluff.
However, Sizwe reiterated his answer, adding that he was certain he would stay and try to fix their relationship if the wife was genuinely remorseful.
“Nah, honestly I would. It would depend phela on whether she still wants to be with me but I’m certainly not leaving my wife just because she slept with another man if she’s sorry about it. Nope. Real talk!
“There’s so much that I’m hoping to do with my wife ... I can’t just walk away from all of that because of sex. Not me pa. SMH!” he said.
Obvs the TL had a tough time believing Sizwe and another tweep called him out for his statements about how he thought he would handle a cheating wife. Others just told him to wait until it actually happens and see if he still shares the same sentiments.
Sizwe made it clear he was not lying or trying to score any brownie points with his “declaration”.
“My dude, let me tell you something & I’m not even stunting but ... women have liked me since I was a baby. I’ve never needed to cap or simp for it. This is honestly just how I feel. I also don’t need to impress anybody so I don’t see what my motivation would be for capping.”
...And that’s okay... Also, I’ve never been married or had to deal with something like that before but I can tell you that I have no reason to lie to you Maggie. I don’t even know you. 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/mtvCOkXXeI— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 23, 2021
My dude, let me tell you something & I’m not even stunting but... Women have liked me since I was a baby. I’ve never needed to cap or simp for it. This is honestly just how I feel. I also don’t need to impress anybody so I don’t see what my motivation would be for capping. https://t.co/NiXP17102x— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 23, 2021
Getting cheated on is no reflection on you. The problem is cats derive their self-worth from all sorts of external things. SMH!— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 23, 2021
Sizwe engaged with some of the followers on his TL about the matter.
He tweeted that while he was willing to admit he's got pride, he believed that his pride was not the foolish kind and the logic behind his “decision” to stay would be motivated by wanting to keep his family instead of tearing it apart.
Read his tweets on the matter below:
That’s exactly it! Ninjas out here acting all hard, talking about I’d leave. SMH! Lies! https://t.co/sGU8VIKnp7— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 23, 2021
Trust gets eroded every day B. It also gets rebuilt every day. How many things have you done that eroded your girl’s trust in you? https://t.co/OZUrlMWOI7— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 23, 2021
That’s exactly what I’m saying. Now I must tear my family apart to prove a point to strangers? If she really demonstrates that she’s sorry for it & still wants to be with you, what are you leaving for? https://t.co/joqU5jSs56— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 23, 2021
If you know anything about me, you’ll know one thing I don’t lack is pride but it’s not foolish pride. Take it from me Bruh, I’ve thought about this way longer than you may have. https://t.co/KZjbs10kGc— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 23, 2021