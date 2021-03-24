Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man

A throwback post about the Jada and Will Smith's “entanglement” saga in 2020 taught tweeps that cheating wasn't a deal breaker for Sizwe Dhlomo and they were mos def not ready for it!

Tweeps learnt that cheating is essentially not a deal breaker for the Kaya FM personality after he revealed he would not leave his wife for sleeping with another man.

This all began when sports presenter Mpho Letsholonyane reminisced on Jada and Will's “Red Table Talk” following allegations that Jada had cheated on Will with young singer August Alsina.

Mpho said she believed that no other man, bar Will of course, would have been able to sit through the conversation. She said she believed most men wouldn't even want to be in the same town as the “cheating wife”.

That's when Sizwe stepped out to say that he would actually stay.