TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man

“There’s so much that I’m hoping to do with my wife ... I can’t just walk away from all of that because of sex,” Sizwe said

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
24 March 2021 - 12:00
Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts on cheating.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

A throwback post about the Jada and Will Smith's “entanglement” saga in 2020 taught tweeps that cheating wasn't a deal breaker for Sizwe Dhlomo and they were mos def not ready for it!

Tweeps learnt that cheating is essentially not a deal breaker for the Kaya FM personality after he revealed he would not leave his wife for sleeping with another man.

This all began when sports presenter Mpho Letsholonyane reminisced on Jada and Will's “Red Table Talk” following allegations that Jada had cheated on Will with young singer August Alsina.

Mpho said she believed that no other man, bar Will of course, would have been able to sit through the conversation. She said she believed most men wouldn't even want to be in the same town as the “cheating wife”.

That's when Sizwe stepped out to say that he would actually stay.

Thinking — like the rest of the TL — that Sizwe was joking, Mpho called the Kaya FM personality's bluff.

However, Sizwe reiterated his answer, adding that he was certain he would stay and try to fix their relationship if the wife was genuinely remorseful.

Nah, honestly I would. It would depend phela on whether she still wants to be with me but I’m certainly not leaving my wife just because she slept with another man if she’s sorry about it. Nope. Real talk!

“There’s so much that I’m hoping to do with my wife ... I can’t just walk away from all of that because of sex. Not me pa. SMH!” he said.

Obvs the TL had a tough time believing Sizwe and another tweep called him out for his statements about how he thought he would handle a cheating wife. Others just told him to wait until it actually happens and see if he still shares the same sentiments.

Sizwe made it clear he was not lying or trying to score any brownie points with his “declaration”.

My dude, let me tell you something & I’m not even stunting but ... women have liked me since I was a baby. I’ve never needed to cap or simp for it. This is honestly just how I feel. I also don’t need to impress anybody so I don’t see what my motivation would be for capping.”

Sizwe engaged with some of the followers on his TL about the matter.

He tweeted that while he was willing to admit he's got pride, he believed that his pride was not the foolish kind and the logic behind his “decision” to stay would be motivated by wanting to keep his family instead of tearing it apart.

Read his tweets on the matter below:

