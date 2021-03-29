TshisaLIVE

Halala! Trevor Noah stays winning, scores another NAACP Image Award

Kyle Zeeman
29 March 2021
Trevor Noah and 'The Daily Show' both won big at the NAACP Image Awards.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trevor Noah continues to fly the SA flag high, winning another NAACP Image award over the weekend.

The star went home with the best host in a talk or news series prize, while his The Daily Show with Trevor Noah won an Outstanding Short Form Series — Reality/Nonfiction award for its “Between The Scenes” feature.

The awards, hosted by civil rights organisation the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, is held annually to celebrate African Americans who have excelled in film, television, music, and literature.

It is the fourth individual NAACP Image award for Trevor, after he bagged Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series in 2019, and Outstanding Literary Work and Outstanding Debut Author in 2017 for his biography Born a Crime.

Taking to Instagram, Trevor thanked his team.

“I am surrounded by such an incredible team. Thank you NAACP Image Awards for shining a light on them! Big congrats to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on two award wins,” he wrote.

The win comes just days after Trevor hosted the Grammy Awards, earning rave reviews from around the world for his humour and impressive hosting skills.

Trevor and The Daily Show were nominated for six Emmy awards last year but unfortunately walked away empty-handed. They did, however, win seven Webby's a few months earlier.

Trevor also has a Primetime Emmy award, MTV Africa Music award, MTV Movie & TV award, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice award, GLAAD Media award and SA Comics' Choice award.

