'He drew Angie Motshekga' - Rasta ruffles feathers with Noxolo Grootboom dedication
Popular funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has again left the internet in a mess, this time with his depiction of retired veteran news presenter Noxolo Grootboom.
It was a sad day in Mzansi on Tuesday when Noxolo presented her final Xhosa news bulletin before retiring from her 37-year career at the SABC.
Thousands tuned in to watch the emotional broadcast, with Noxolo breaking down in tears after delivering her famous “ndinithanda nonke emakhaya” sign-off.
And of course, It was only a matter of time before controversial painter Rasta shared his ltribute to the TV star.
In this most recent project, Rasta “captured” Noxolo's likeness in her signature traditional isiXhosa attire.
“After 37 years of excellent service, We thank you for your talent Mama Nilale nombethe ingubo yoxolo nothando,” Rasta captioned the post.
But, many were confused by the painting, and struggled to believe that it was actually Noxolo depicted.
Rasta's wasn't the only tribute that had fans hot under the collar.
Actress Pearl Thusi got tongues wagging when she posted photos of herself kneeling and touching Noxolo's feet in a message about the star.
Many slammed Pearl, claiming she had used Noxolo's retirement as a photo op and wasn't truly sincere about being emotional.
This led to Pearl topping the trending charts, with the country weighing in on the tribute.
