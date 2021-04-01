'He drew Angie Motshekga' - Rasta ruffles feathers with Noxolo Grootboom dedication

Popular funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has again left the internet in a mess, this time with his depiction of retired veteran news presenter Noxolo Grootboom.

It was a sad day in Mzansi on Tuesday when Noxolo presented her final Xhosa news bulletin before retiring from her 37-year career at the SABC.

Thousands tuned in to watch the emotional broadcast, with Noxolo breaking down in tears after delivering her famous “ndinithanda nonke emakhaya” sign-off.

And of course, It was only a matter of time before controversial painter Rasta shared his ltribute to the TV star.

In this most recent project, Rasta “captured” Noxolo's likeness in her signature traditional isiXhosa attire.

“After 37 years of excellent service, We thank you for your talent Mama Nilale nombethe ingubo yoxolo nothando,” Rasta captioned the post.