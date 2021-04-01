TshisaLIVE

'He drew Angie Motshekga' - Rasta ruffles feathers with Noxolo Grootboom dedication

01 April 2021 - 11:00
Fans are unsure of who Rasta was painting in his latest painting.
Fans are unsure of who Rasta was painting in his latest painting.
Image: Twitter/Rasta the Artist

Popular funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has again left the internet in a mess, this time with his depiction of retired veteran news presenter Noxolo Grootboom.

It was a sad day in Mzansi on Tuesday when Noxolo presented her final Xhosa news bulletin before retiring from her 37-year career at the SABC.

Thousands tuned in to watch the emotional broadcast, with Noxolo breaking down in tears after delivering her famous “ndinithanda nonke emakhaya” sign-off.

And of course, It was only a matter of time before controversial painter Rasta shared his ltribute to the TV star.

In this most recent project, Rasta “captured” Noxolo's likeness in her signature traditional isiXhosa attire.

After 37 years of excellent service, We thank you for your talent Mama Nilale nombethe ingubo yoxolo nothando,” Rasta captioned the post.

But, many were confused by the painting, and struggled to believe that it was actually Noxolo depicted.

Rasta's wasn't the only tribute that had fans hot under the collar.

Actress Pearl Thusi got tongues wagging when she posted photos of herself kneeling and touching Noxolo's feet in a message about the star.

Many slammed Pearl, claiming she had used Noxolo's retirement as a photo op and wasn't truly sincere about being emotional.

This led to Pearl topping the trending charts, with the country weighing in on the tribute.

MORE

Noxolo Grootboom ‘a bundle of nerves’ ahead of last show on Tuesday night

'Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya' — Noxolo Grootboom will sign off for last time on Tuesday night.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH| Noxolo Grootboom’s emotional farewell

The nation was in their feels last night!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sweet or stretching the truth? Minnie Dlamini causes a stir with Noxolo Grootboom 'tribute'

While some thought the story was cute and defended Minnie, others dragged her, claiming that she was lying and that she was seeking relevance by ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Here’s what to expect in ‘Isibaya’ finale this week TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu doesn’t have couches because 'you are not welcome' at her house TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans excited for drama now that Thati’s secret is out! TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Modiadie & LootLove confirm Metro FM exits ahead of annual radio shuffles TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X