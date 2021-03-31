WATCH| Noxolo Grootboom’s emotional farewell

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of her final show, Noxolo said she was a “bundle of nerves” but honoured to be able to have had such a rewarding career.

She joked that she had pleaded for a “quiet exit”, but was overwhelmed with the love she received from people across the nation.

“From a quiet exit to this, so you can imagine how I feel. I told them I don’t even want a farewell party. I am trending but I’m not even on social media.”

“Remember, when I started it was a time when we could not even mention liberation organisations like the ANC or PAC. We could not name the stalwarts, never mind the role they were playing. Imagine coming from that era to where we are today.

“More than anything it is the blessing of an opportunity to conduct live broadcasts for the icons I was once not even allowed to mention by name. It is all I can ask for.”

Noxolo anchored some of SA’s most significant historical events, including the death of former president Nelson Mandela in 2013 and former first lady Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

Social media was again filled with tributes to the star on Wednesday night, with many famous faces praising her professionalism and recounting stories of the impact she had on their lives.