Karabo Mogane confirms he’s paid lobola for the love of his life!

After revealing that he had popped the question earlier this week, Idols SA's Karabo Mogane has confirmed he's also paid lobola for his bae, Sinesipho Mbandazayo, and now they look forward to their big day!

Karabo told TshisaLIVE the snaps shared on his social media showing him on one knee as a teary Sine watched him put a ring on it, were from an intimate family celebration they had last weekend celebrating the coming together of the two families.

“There was the first of lobola, which happened last year in December. This recent event was actually the second round and final stage of paying lobola for her. Then I asked her family if I could propose with a ring after I have done right by the family. I could have proposed in private when it was just the two of us but doing it there in front of both our families made it even more meaningful, I think.

“It was a perfect moment to do it because our families and friends and everyone we care about were there. She didn't know I was going to propose with a ring so, it was a special moment,” Karabo said.