Here are 3 bombshell revelations Mzansi found out from #RHOD so far!
There was that explosive Duduzane Zuma “truth or dare” question, then Ayanda Ncwane believes Sfiso was allegedly poisoned and so much more!
While reality TV shows in the Real Housewives franchise typically pack a lot of drama, Mzansi couldn't have anticipated the sheer entertainment and standout moments that the Real Housewives Of Durban would serve.
The Real Housewives Of Durban has managed to do justice to the female-led reality show format which is synonymous, worldwide with sassy, feisty women, heated confrontation and unexpected bombshells.
The Durban version of the show features Nonkanyiso Conco, Sorisha Naidoo, Ayanda Ncwane, Annie Lodick-Mthembu, Kgomotso Ndungane and Nonku Williams.
While they sure do live lavish lifestyles, the show also highlights how they're thriving female entrepreneurs and shows that women do have thriving businesses and are building their own empires.
Here are some of the moments that had Mzansi glued to their TVs with their bowls of popcorn in hand!
LaConco has a type and it isn't the likes of Duduzane Zuma!
A “truth and dare” question was put to former president Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancé, Nonkanyiso Conco, also known as LaConco, about Duduzane Zuma.
In one of the most loved moments from the show so far, LaConco was asked during the game if, given the chance and had she not met the former president first, she would have dated his son Duduzane.
LaConco, having said multiple times that any topic relating to the Zumas was off limits for her, gave a quick response to the tricky question saying “definitely not” and then went on to explain that as a woman she has a certain type of men she goes for and Duduzane was not one of them.
“Because I’m so sure. I get so many stops, DMs ...”
“I think I’m just that woman with a certain preference. Not at all, definitely no,” LaConco said.
Truth or Dare... Ayanda asking Laconco if she could've dated Duduzane if she met him before she meet Baba ka Duduzane... #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/FmMWMde5ss— Khathu (@KhathutsheC) March 19, 2021
Ayanda Ncwane thinks her late husband, gospel star Sfiso was poisoned!
Another episode of the show revealed that Ayanda is weary of prepared foods. The widow of the late Gospel artist left fans shook after sharing her belief that her late husband may have died because he was poisoned.
The reality TV star had to explain herself after the other “wives” noticed she declined food at events or arrived late so she missed the meals.
Ayanda explained that she did so because she fears her enemies will poison her.
“I don’t eat food or drink anything that is served directly to me, especially when I don't know where it comes from or who prepared it.
“My brother was poisoned and, by God’s grace, survived the poison. He has a huge scar down his chest to show for it. Two, my late husband, we know, he was possibly poisoned and he didn’t make it,” a sombre Ayanda explained in a confession session.
Yall don't listen. Ayanda does eat at events where there are buffets. She just doesn't take food that's directed to her specifically because her brother & husband were poisoned #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/E3JtTS3JXd— naomi. (@shwabade_naomi) March 5, 2021
Sorisha is not rich ... she's rich rich!
Fans have come to learn that there's more than meets the eye where the graceful Sorisha Naidoo is concerned. But more than the emotional intelligence tweeps have applauded her for and her overall kindness and style, tweeps were shocked to discover just how wealthy Sorisha is.
Sorisha is a well-established woman in her own right, a former Miss India SA who imports about 25 beauty products through her company SSBO. She then went on to marry wealthy businessman Vivian Reddy.
Watching her in her daily life, fans of the show have had no choice but to stan Sorisha, who has proven to be the most level headed of the wives and often the one offering wise words when needed.
Despite how wealthy she is Sorisha treats the other wives with respect, something that has earned her tonnes of love on Twitter!
"When u marry a rich man ppl think u are a golddigger. Let's get one thing straight, I didn't go after him. It's the other way around. He came after me" - Kween Sorisha #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/HcGyROi5Pe— Cindexella__ 👑 (@Hann_Mckay) March 28, 2021