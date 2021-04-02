Here are 3 bombshell revelations Mzansi found out from #RHOD so far!

While reality TV shows in the Real Housewives franchise typically pack a lot of drama, Mzansi couldn't have anticipated the sheer entertainment and standout moments that the Real Housewives Of Durban would serve.

The Real Housewives Of Durban has managed to do justice to the female-led reality show format which is synonymous, worldwide with sassy, feisty women, heated confrontation and unexpected bombshells.

The Durban version of the show features Nonkanyiso Conco, Sorisha Naidoo, Ayanda Ncwane, Annie Lodick-Mthembu, Kgomotso Ndungane and Nonku Williams.

While they sure do live lavish lifestyles, the show also highlights how they're thriving female entrepreneurs and shows that women do have thriving businesses and are building their own empires.

Here are some of the moments that had Mzansi glued to their TVs with their bowls of popcorn in hand!