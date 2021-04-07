TshisaLIVE

'Congrats choymi!' - Mzansi reacts to Kim K becoming a 'billionaire'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
07 April 2021 - 11:00
Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, according to 'Forbes' magazine.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

From reality show star to being among the exclusive list of dollar billionaires, Kim Kardashian has become the toast of the town. 

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star was among the names on Forbes magazine's 35th Annual World’s Billionaires List released on Tuesday.

The publication estimated her fortune at $1bn (about R14.5bn), up from $780m in October. It attributed the increase to her beauty businesses, KKW and Skims, her reality TV and endorsement deals and a number of smaller investments.

She was joined on the list by her ex, Kanye West, who Forbes says is worth $1.8bn (about R26bn).

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

Like many around the world, local fans including TV personality Ayanda Thabethe took to social media to react to the news of Kim's new billionaire status.

While many congratulated her on the milestone, others questioned whether it was accurate.

Here are some of the reactions:

