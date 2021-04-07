Lerato Kganyago advised to pause DJ gigs to focus on her health

In keeping with advice she's received from her doctors, Lerato Kganyago has announced she would be taking a break from the DJ life to focus on her health.

While it remains unclear what health challenges Lerato is facing, the Metro FM personality told fans she was unwell and needed time to heal, which meant she had to drop some of her DJ gigs that often require her to travel long distances.

“Our bodies are not as resilient as we would like to wish they are.”

Lerato said she realised how her decision would most likely disappoint her supporters but explained that she was left with no choice on the matter.

“As importantly, to let down those who support me is not a decision that I take lightly. However, I can no longer continue to ignore my doctor's advice and have to put pause on my DJing gigs, especially those out of Joburg for the next few weeks as I recuperate. I hope you can understand and I look forward to seeing many of you from behind the decks very soon,” Lerato wrote.

Read her full statement below: