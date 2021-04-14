IN PICS | Inside the hotel where AKA and Nelli spent their last hours together

The country is still reeling with shock after rapper AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday.

Exact details surrounding the 22-year-old's death are not yet known, and a police investigation is underway.

Just hours before her death, AKA and Nelli went on a shopping spree at Laduma Ngxokolo’s store in the V&A Waterfront, had lunch with friends, and partied it up at the rapper's performance.

The couple stayed on the 10th floor of the hotel overlooking the Mother City. TshisaLIVE has learnt AKA and Nelli were frequent visitors to the five-star establishment.

According to a reliable source, the floor houses both deluxe and superior deluxe studio rooms.

The rooms are similar and feature a lounge area, en-suite bathroom and balcony overlooking the city, Table Mountain, Signal Hill or Table Bay.