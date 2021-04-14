Muvhango’s Gugu: 'I would never stay friends with someone like Imani in real life'

Actress Bukamina Cebekhulu is part of the #FriendshipGoals storyline on Muvhango, but the actress says unlike her on-screen character Gugu, she has no time for “toxic” friendships in real life.

The Muvhango friendship collapse between Imani (played by Zonke Mchunu), Marang (played by Sharon Seno), Gugu (played by Bukamina) and Rendani (played by Innocentia Makapila) left tongues wagging.

Initially looking like a “ride or die” type of friendship, the #FriendshipGoals foursome quickly crumbled when Imani betrayed Marang by sleeping with her fiancé.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bukamina said even though Imani betrayed Marang, she was convinced that Gugu would remain friends with her.

However, she made it clear that in the real world she's quick to cut off people that behave like the “selfish” Imani.

“I, as Bukamina Cebekhulu, would certainly never stay friends with someone like Imani in real life. I am very big on honesty and I'm very big on having each other's back. I feel like when it comes to men, that's Imani's weakness. She would break a marriage, break a friendship, break a family, just so she can have what she wants.

“I would never deal with a friend like that, I will leave you without even thinking twice!”

The actress also shared what she thinks keeps a friendship flourishing.

'I think what keeps a friendship strong and flourishing is honesty, communication and a whole lot of fun, creating memories. I feel like as friends you need to be honest with each other. You need to know each other's boundaries and know where you stand with each other.”