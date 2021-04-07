Aubrey Poo rubbishes claims he is a better actor than Warren Masemola

Actor Aubrey Poo has taken to social media to hit back at claims that he is a better performer than fellow star Warren Masemola.

It all began after a tweep shared an opinion on the SA acting scene.

The user said though he believes Aubrey delivers better performances than Warren, he is no match for the star when it comes to versatility.

Aubrey picked up on the conversation and decided to correct the tweep's take on the “competition”.

“Warren Masemola is a consummate professional within our discipline who aims for better and deeper in all he does and so do I. We thank you for noticing the work but just had to correct you there. Intensity is born of what the story and character requires,” he said.