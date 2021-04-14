Pepperclub Hotel staff receiving counselling after Nelli Tembe’s death

Following the death of 22-year-old Anele “Nelli” Tembe, who apparently fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday, the hotel’s staff have been offered trauma counselling.

Nelli’s death was confirmed by her family through a statement. While exact details surrounding AKA fiancée’s death have not been released, police have confirmed investigations into the incident were underway.

Pepperclub Hotel general manager Efi Ella told TshisaLIVE counselling was offered to all staff members even though only a few had been directly affected by the tragedy.

“The hotel is offering staff counselling and that has been done already. If there is a need we will offer more. The counselling is open to any staff member.

“Very few were exposed so this has not been an overall challenge. A couple have been overwhelmed and distressed and were offered counselling. Other than that we are well. It goes without saying that we are devastated by this event and send our deepest condolences to both families,” Efi said.

Earlier this week a security guard and paramedics described the scene where Nelli’s body was found.

The security guard, who sent a voice note to TshisaLIVE and asked to remain anonymous, described the harrowing discovery.

“One woman jumped there by Pepperclub hotel,” he said.

The guard said Nelli was naked when he and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics arrived on the scene and found a 22-year-old female who had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor, landing on the road below.

Herbst confirmed the woman was found naked by the first responders and that she was in a critical condition.

“When paramedics arrived on the scene, she had sustained polytraumatic injuries. She was in a critical condition and they started a full life-support resuscitation. Unfortunately, her injuries were too severe and she was declared deceased,” he said.