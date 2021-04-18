Tamara Dey: I fell ill in August 2020 & have been in and out of hospital since

Singer Tamara Dey has lifted the veil on the hardships she has endured in a health battle she’s been going through since August 2020.

The singer took to Instagram to get real and vulnerable with her followers after undergoing an operation.

“Over the last six months I’ve been guilty of doing what so many of us do, being a little too good at hiding what we are going through. I fell very ill in August 2020 and have been in and out of hospital since. I’ve kept quiet about it because I’m not a person who likes to talk about my struggles publicly. I’ve always had way too much pride and never liked the idea of people seeing me down and out,” the singer said.

While she held back on sharing the exact cause of her health challenges, Tamara revealed the operation she recently underwent was a success and she was recovering well.

Tamara explained that in addition to being sick, the amount of loss she experienced also negatively affected her.

“In the last month though I’ve been devastated by the loss of three friends very dear to me, one to brain cancer and two to suicide. When I ended up back in the hospital this week for another surgery I decided I needed to talk about it.”

The singer said she was sharing her experience with the hope that others may also realise that everyone needed to be “better at being vulnerable and better at taking good care of ourselves and of each other”.

“I thought that maybe if I opened up a bit and share more with you about my pain and my struggles perhaps some of you out there might have the courage to do the same?” Tamara wrote.

Her comment section was immediately filled with well wishes from her followers and industry mates.

“Thank you for sharing Tamara. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” Mel Bala said.

“We are here for you! So glad it all went well; kept you in my prayers and wishing you a speedy and full recovery,” Jennifer Bala said.

Read the full post below: