‘Get your coins and taste buds ready’ - Moshe Ndiki opens eatery, and Mzansi wants to dig in
Actor and media personality Moshe Ndiki has joined Somizi and J'Something as a budding celebrity chef by opening his own eatery.
The star took to his social media platforms to announce the news, sharing that after five years of hard work, the star has finally achieved his dream.
He has named the restaurant Moshe’s Kitchen and shared his hopes that those who eat at it will get “a taste of love”.
“Get your coins and taste buds ready. Something I’ve worked hard on for the past five years, just to get it right, self-funded and my dream come true!” wrote Moshe.
Get your coins and tastebuds ready...— Moshe Nkumanda-Ndiki (@MosheNdiki) April 14, 2021
Something I’ve worked hard on for the past 5 years , just to get it right , self funded and my dream come true 😭♥️
16-04-2021#MoshesKitchen @moshes_kitchen pic.twitter.com/3Wcq95TD1Q
Moshe's Kitchen describes itself as serving “all your catering needs”.
Snaps of the star’s professionally cooked creations already has fans’ mouths watering with congratulations!
Here are some responses from Moshe’s stans:
