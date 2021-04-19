‘Get your coins and taste buds ready’ - Moshe Ndiki opens eatery, and Mzansi wants to dig in

Actor and media personality Moshe Ndiki has joined Somizi and J'Something as a budding celebrity chef by opening his own eatery.

The star took to his social media platforms to announce the news, sharing that after five years of hard work, the star has finally achieved his dream.

He has named the restaurant Moshe’s Kitchen and shared his hopes that those who eat at it will get “a taste of love”.

“Get your coins and taste buds ready. Something I’ve worked hard on for the past five years, just to get it right, self-funded and my dream come true!” wrote Moshe.