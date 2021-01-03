#LoveWins: LGBTQI+ couples who have been leading in SA
LGBTQI+ couples have been leading in trends globally these past few years, and there is an infinite amount of love in our hearts for the lovers who stay winning!
In SA, we have our own leaders in love. LGBTQI+ unions have been rocking the nation and reminding us to love unconditionally every day.
From the Somhale marriage to Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa's engagement, here are some couples who lead us on their journeys of romance.
Somizi and Mohale Motaung
SA's 'it' couple, entertainer and Idols SA Judge Somizi and hubby Mohale, have not only served killer looks as a couple but made SA want to fall in love.
Fans who marry their celebrity crushes have achieved the ultimate dream, and this stands true for Mohale. Somizi met his hubby at a signing for his book Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit, and the rest has been history!
Somizi proposed to Mohale on a romantic trip to Paris, France, and they got married last year in multiple ceremonies that had us rethinking our dream weddings.
The couple have since been happily married and the love has definitely stayed alive.
Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa
When actress Letoya came out as lesbian earlier this year, what we least expected was a girlfriend too.
Letoya said she met her bae, businesswoman Lebohang, in 2016. The couple had lost contact in between, but reconnected this year and a romance brewed.
In a throwback on Instagram to when they first met, Letoya said she is truly grateful for her whirlwind romance.
“Four years later, we meet again. Four years later we’re dating. Four years later, I’m deeply in love with her. Four years later, I’m experiencing love in such a different way,” wrote Letoya.
The couple got engaged in October and are set to marry soon. Lebo's family have even come to "fetch" the future bride.
Phelo and Moshe
A couple who had tongues wagging all year were singer Phelo Bala and actor Moshe Ndiki. As much as their relationship was a rollercoaster for all its viewers, the couple delivered in the "romantic drama" department and fans could not get enough!
In an interview with Drum, the pair said they met in 2010 and have been in an on and off relationship ever since.
Last year the couple announced they were engaged and got married in the same year in a secret ceremony that was confirmed a year later.
However, this year they broke up and not too long after, Phelo tried to woo back his bae. It seems Moshe gave in to the romance as the couple announced they had reunited, and are happily married spouses.
Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya
Olympic gold medallist Caster and wife Violet are our #sportycouplegoals, and their union has been bringing joy into our lives since 2007.
With controversy surrounding Caster always taking up air time, it was joyful news when Caster announced she was engaged to partner Violet.
The couple were officially married in 2017 in a white wedding. On their third wedding anniversary, Caster took to Instagram to thank her wife for all the years of marriage.
"Today makes it three years since we said 'yes' and it has been a blessing. Thank you Violet for being you for me. May God bless us,” wrote Caster.
This year, the couple confirmed they have a child on the way.