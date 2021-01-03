LoveWins: LGBTQI+ couples who have been leading in SA

LGBTQI+ couples have been leading in trends globally these past few years, and there is an infinite amount of love in our hearts for the lovers who stay winning!

In SA, we have our own leaders in love. LGBTQI+ unions have been rocking the nation and reminding us to love unconditionally every day.

From the Somhale marriage to Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa's engagement, here are some couples who lead us on their journeys of romance.