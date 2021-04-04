‘You’re the other half I’ve never had’ — Inside Moshe’s surprise birthday party for Phelo

Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala continue to write their love story, with the TV star surprising his bae with a lavish 30th birthday recently.

Taking to Instagram, Phelo shared how his close friends and family gathered together for the bash.

He said it was a “really emotional” but “wonderful time”, and thanked his bae for organising the surprise.

“I appreciate how he gave it his all just to see me happy but mostly, him going all out to remind me of how much he loves me. Baby, you’re the other half that I’ve never had.”

He said Moshe was constantly trying to show him how much he loved him.

“There was so much on mind that weekend but you made sure that you reminded me of how much I’m loved and not only you but the people that were with us. Thank you so much, Moshe. Sthandwa sam. I love you endlessly.

“Here’s to many more extra special days with you.”

Moshe shared pics of the party on social media, including the big chocolate cake and fairytale décor.