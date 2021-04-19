Here’s what the streets thinks of DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU’s ‘Banyana’ EP
Amapiano hitmaker DJ Maphorisa has dropped his latest EP, and the streets have already weighed in on whether it is worthy.
The Banyana EP, featuring Tyler ICU, was released on Friday and features bangers such as Banyana, Wami and Izolo.
Kabza de Small, Sir Trill and Mpura also feature on the project.
Taking to Twitter, DJ Maphorisa announced the EP with a clip of cars drag racing and popping a few doughnuts to literally get his fans engines revved.
"Madumane ke?" asked Phori in his usual fashion.
Madumane ke....?@DjMaphorisa x @Tyler_ICU— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) April 15, 2021
Banyana Ep Out now https://t.co/vcvCFVf3Ny pic.twitter.com/o6IKtqKiZL
Fans have poured in with their opinions on the project.
Here is what they think:
1. Izolo, 2. Banyana, 3. Wami. In that order. The whole EP is 🔥! This weekend bout to get lit.— Mosa Leshilo (@LeshMou) April 16, 2021
@DjMaphorisa & @Tyler_ICU did the things there... #BanyanaEP— G.A.O.N.E (@mmolaigaone) April 16, 2021
“Ah seng’bona amabilidi nghleli nama jagger jagger, sthengisi bev ngama wala wala” #banyanaEp @DjMaphorisa @Tyler_ICU @MPURAPUDI @DaliWongaSA @visca— Fatty (@Tlharantlhope01) April 16, 2021
What you did on Izolo bruh!!! #BanyanaEp https://t.co/2OfZu0XE9k— Kgopotso Seloane (@KgopotsoMedia) April 15, 2021
My personal favourite #wami @DjMaphorisa x @Tyler_ICU x @KabzaDeSmall_ x @Sbu_SirTrill 🔥👌🕺🏾#banyanaep pic.twitter.com/lhRORp2unP— ⚡️l e e k a (@papa_panana) April 16, 2021
Madumane ke Gift that keeps giving. Whilst we were still trying to navigate through the Jungle then boom Banyana EP!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥— DesmondM (@Desmond39857224) April 16, 2021