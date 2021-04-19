Here’s what the streets thinks of DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU’s ‘Banyana’ EP

Amapiano hitmaker DJ Maphorisa has dropped his latest EP, and the streets have already weighed in on whether it is worthy.

The Banyana EP, featuring Tyler ICU, was released on Friday and features bangers such as Banyana, Wami and Izolo.

Kabza de Small, Sir Trill and Mpura also feature on the project.

Taking to Twitter, DJ Maphorisa announced the EP with a clip of cars drag racing and popping a few doughnuts to literally get his fans engines revved.

"Madumane ke?" asked Phori in his usual fashion.