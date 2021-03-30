TshisaLIVE

WATCH| Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess

30 March 2021 - 09:40
The amapiano star is making waves overseas!
The amapiano star is making waves overseas!
Image: Instagram/Kabza de Small

Musician Kabza de Small continues to make waves overseas, with musician Usher jamming to the song in a Versace ad.

It was only a few months ago that Sean “Diddy” Combs was getting down to Kabza's hit music. And now Usher has jumped on the amapiano wave, raising the flag high for SA.

In the ad, Usher is seen jamming along to Kabza's hit track Sponono featuring African musical giants Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest and Madumane.

Kabza's collaborator DJ Maphorisa reacted to the ad, saying he had predicted that amapiano would blow up, and claiming now was SA's time to shine.

I saw amapiano going big in dreams, I felt it. Sauta, it's our time ereng voice ya Madumane ko ig ya Usher mara he,” tweeted DJ Maphorisa.

Soon the streets were filled with praise for Kabza and the amapiano movement.

Here are some of the reactions:

This isn't the first time SA music has the attention of international superstars. Just recently, Diddy took to social media with a clip of himself dancing to Focalistic's Ke Star.

“Dankie Modimo! Diddy playing Ke Star on his IG stories! Ase trap tse ke pina tsa ko kasi (trap music is kasi music),” wrote Focalistic.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Diddy dancing to Focalistic’s ‘Ke Star’ is everything!

First Kabza, now Focalistic: Diddy is living for SA's homegrown talent!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Diddy stans on Kabza de Small’s amapiano hit

Diddy put some respect on Kabza de Small's name!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Kabza de Small applauds his mom for hustling with him before the fame

Kabza's mom used to stand on the side of the road helping him sell his CDs.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Letoya Makhene returns from social media sabbatical, thanks wife Lebo for her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila on being told she's prettier on TV TshisaLIVE
  3. Busiswa claims Rihanna's Fenty Beauty used a remake of 'Midnight Starring' to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle grows her MCC empire with BLVD Luxury Nectar Signature Edition TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Modiadie & LootLove confirm Metro FM exits ahead of annual radio shuffles TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X