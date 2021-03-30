WATCH| Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess

Musician Kabza de Small continues to make waves overseas, with musician Usher jamming to the song in a Versace ad.

It was only a few months ago that Sean “Diddy” Combs was getting down to Kabza's hit music. And now Usher has jumped on the amapiano wave, raising the flag high for SA.

In the ad, Usher is seen jamming along to Kabza's hit track Sponono featuring African musical giants Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest and Madumane.