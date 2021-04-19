IN MEMES | Here’s how ‘Date My Family’ bachelor Sihayo’s colourful soul won over Twitter
Actress Miss Dippy also made a hilarious appearance on the reality dating show
It was the rainbow community’s turn to shine in the latest episode of Date My Family when bachelor Sihayo and his potential dates served entertainment and personality that left Mzansi happy they tuned in.
The 36-year-old Sihayo, who is a flight attendant, immediately had viewers eating out of the palm of his hands as they couldn’t get enough of his sparkling personality and “good vibes” energy.
For tweeps, it seemed Sihayo was looking for a version of himself to love as everything he described as the traits he wanted in a partner reflected his own personality.
Tweeps also couldn’t get over how young he looked for someone who was four years shy of 40!
The girls are shocked at the age 😳!!— Connect Channel (@ConnectTV_SA) April 18, 2021
Are you ready for another episode of #datemyfamily tonight?!
Ensure you tune in at 6pm on @mzansimagic 📺🎥 pic.twitter.com/A73jsLRDE6
Even though fans of the reality show felt Sihayo had not “gelled” with the first two families, they thought he made the perfect choice when he chose Ben (Benvolio) as his date.
Another personality who shined in the spotlight was actress Miss Dippy, who represented one of the potential dates. She looked pretty in a yellow dress and fans couldn’t help but notice and praise her.
Date My Family fans gave the episode an all-round “yassss”.
That was a lovely Episode @DateMyFamilySA Thank you #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0jx1IUayUI— Bongi Manqele (@Emphastatic) April 18, 2021
Here are some of the reactions below:
Sihayo’s personality 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Bqpoo3Wy9c— Ratie (@ratie_jess) April 18, 2021
This was Sihayo's reaction when Benvolio said he doesn't drink 💀 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/WJ7U4yE7Zr— 🇿🇦 Nolali 👠👠 (@Amza_5) April 18, 2021
Sihayo definitely is the queen that he embodies... No phinifa or doek formed against him shall prosper #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/otdaMBJFmT— GracyM (@Gracy_Kham) April 18, 2021
Did Sihayo ask for younger guys? The first was 25. Kat is 26. Did he say he was 36 or did I miss that? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/9z80e90P5Q— STREAM SETSHABELO SAKA (SINGLE) (@magormusic) April 18, 2021
Sihayo has a real complex about his age. Own it baba. I’m 34 and I own it for what it’s worth. I’ll never be 34 ever again #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/k9wC71DG9C— STREAM SETSHABELO SAKA (SINGLE) (@magormusic) April 18, 2021
Sihayo is such a vibe, going to Enjoy this one. #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/PXp4bNMebb— Andisiwe🌻🌿 (@siiwe_) April 18, 2021