IN MEMES | Here’s how ‘Date My Family’ bachelor Sihayo’s colourful soul won over Twitter

It was the rainbow community’s turn to shine in the latest episode of Date My Family when bachelor Sihayo and his potential dates served entertainment and personality that left Mzansi happy they tuned in.

The 36-year-old Sihayo, who is a flight attendant, immediately had viewers eating out of the palm of his hands as they couldn’t get enough of his sparkling personality and “good vibes” energy.

For tweeps, it seemed Sihayo was looking for a version of himself to love as everything he described as the traits he wanted in a partner reflected his own personality.

Tweeps also couldn’t get over how young he looked for someone who was four years shy of 40!