IN MEMES | Here’s how ‘Date My Family’ bachelor Sihayo’s colourful soul won over Twitter

Actress Miss Dippy also made a hilarious appearance on the reality dating show

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 April 2021 - 18:00
'Date My Family' bachelor Sihayo was a hit with Mzansi Twitter.
Image: Twitter/ Mzansi Magic screenshot

It was the rainbow community’s turn to shine in the latest episode of Date My Family when bachelor Sihayo and his potential dates served entertainment and personality that left Mzansi happy they tuned in.

The 36-year-old Sihayo, who is a flight attendant, immediately had viewers eating out of the palm of his hands as they couldn’t get enough of his sparkling personality and “good vibes” energy.

For tweeps, it seemed Sihayo was looking for a version of himself to love as everything he described as the traits he wanted in a partner reflected his own personality.

Tweeps also couldn’t get over how young he looked for someone who was four years shy of 40!

Even though fans of the reality show felt Sihayo had not “gelled” with the first two families, they thought he made the perfect choice when he chose Ben (Benvolio) as his date.

Another personality who shined in the spotlight was actress Miss Dippy, who represented one of the potential dates. She looked pretty in a yellow dress and fans couldn’t help but notice and praise her.

Date My Family fans gave the episode an all-round “yassss”.

Here are some of the reactions below:

