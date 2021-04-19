Halala! ‘Lithapo’ actress Lorraine Moropa built her own house

Actress Lorraine Moropa is officially a homeowner after she recently completed construction on her house.

Taking to Instagram with a glass of vino, the Lithapo actress announced her latest achievement.

She said she built the house from the ground up and is proud of her feat.

“I’ve been building a home since last year and now I’m officially a Mastandi! To God be all the glory,” she wrote.

She also gave fans a glimpse of the double-storey house featuring a cute landing window and upstairs balcony.