Pali Tembe pens heartfelt goodbye note to Nelli: God’s got you my sweet angel

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 April 2021 - 12:00
TV presenter Palesa 'Pali' Tembe wrote a heartfelt note to the late Nelli Tembe.
Image: Instagram/Palesa Tembe

After laying Anele 'Nelli' Tembe to rest last Friday, her sister and TV presenter Palesa 'Pali' Tembe has described how much she's missing her.

Nelli, who was engaged to rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, died on April 11, after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Taking to her Instagram the Afternoon Express presenter and actress poured her heart out about how Nelli's life had affected hers and how even after bidding farewell to her sister, the morning after felt strange.

Yesterday we said goodbye, but this morning strangely feels like a new beginning,” she began.

“You moved us in ways you’ll never know. Your honesty, our late night calls, family trips together and you just laughing at me every time I “flopped” (your words, not mine 🙄) I’ll miss it all.”

Palesa ended her mini tribute with words from a Drake song, which she revealed was one of Nelli's favourite musicians to listen to.

“But for now, God’s got you my sweet angel. P. S: please hug aunt Lulu for me and mom. I miss you- we miss you.

"'Angels protect you, and heaven accepts you'”- Drake (words from your fave)”

Pali also shared snaps of some of the happier times she and Nelli shared together. 

Her siblings struggled to hold back their emotions as they took to the pulpit to share their fondest memories of Nelli at a memorial service in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday evening.

Mbali spoke with a shivering voice when she recounted how heartbreaking it was to see her sister’s body on Thursday morning.

“Today we went to wash her. I tried to put make-up on her because she loved herself. She was a lady like that.

“What I saw was so painful and I don’t know how I am going to recover from that,” Mbali said.

Another sister, Zama Thonga urged mourners to take a page out of Nelli’s book and live life filled with love, gentleness and honesty. Zama also shared how hard it was to bring Anele home from Cape Town.

“Bringing Anele home from Cape Town has  been the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

“It hurts that she’s gone. It’s difficult to accept that she’s gone, but at least I know she’ll be at peace. I just want you to know that I love you, and sorry wherever we failed,” Zama said.

The funeral service took place on Friday and Nelli was laid to rest at Lala Kahle Cemetry in Hillcrest.

Police have confirmed her death is under investigation.

TshisaLIVE
