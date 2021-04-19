Pali Tembe pens heartfelt goodbye note to Nelli: God’s got you my sweet angel

After laying Anele 'Nelli' Tembe to rest last Friday, her sister and TV presenter Palesa 'Pali' Tembe has described how much she's missing her.

Nelli, who was engaged to rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, died on April 11, after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Taking to her Instagram the Afternoon Express presenter and actress poured her heart out about how Nelli's life had affected hers and how even after bidding farewell to her sister, the morning after felt strange.

“Yesterday we said goodbye, but this morning strangely feels like a new beginning,” she began.

“You moved us in ways you’ll never know. Your honesty, our late night calls, family trips together and you just laughing at me every time I “flopped” (your words, not mine 🙄) I’ll miss it all.”

Palesa ended her mini tribute with words from a Drake song, which she revealed was one of Nelli's favourite musicians to listen to.

“But for now, God’s got you my sweet angel. P. S: please hug aunt Lulu for me and mom. I miss you- we miss you.

"'Angels protect you, and heaven accepts you'”- Drake (words from your fave)”

Pali also shared snaps of some of the happier times she and Nelli shared together.