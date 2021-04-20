IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans can’t believe Lindiwe is letting Zweli disrespect her
It has become clear on Twitter that The River fans do not like watching the villain of the story, Lindiwe “Madlabantu” Dlamini, lose or hurt in anyway, and the current storyline is rubbing them up the wrong way!
This is why the last few episodes have been a hard pill to swallow for Madlabantu’s fans, who were struggling to believe Lindiwe would continue to allow her hubby Zweli, aka Lala, to embarrass her.
Zweli is cheating on Lindiwe right before her eyes. Not only has Zweli blatantly humiliated Lindiwe with his actions, he’s given permission to his side chick to do the same, something viewers can’t seem to stomach.
Certainly not used to Lindiwe not being on top of her game, The River fans are having a hard time accepting there’s a “weak” side to the woman who usually doesn’t allow herself to be disrespected.
As per norm, fans of The River are waiting for Lindiwe to “get over it” and start killing people, or at least do something to change the situation to one favourable to her.
“I hope Lindiwe isn’t gonna be calm for another week and let Zweli embarrass her again. She needs to do something now. The disrespect is too much,” said actress Zenande Mfenyana who is a huge fan of the show.
“Haaaa guys, Zweli is disrespecting Lindiwe. It’s time for Ma Lindz to get back to her senses and get rid of that husband of hers,” said one tweep.
Here are some of the top reactions:
Angisathandi ngo Lindiwe manje. She's been embarrassed by Zweli for far too long now. NdiGowisha naye. Kubuhlungu #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/3AIxUH0HG5— Donna Motsepe (@Gali5393) April 19, 2021
Who doesn’t enjoy vulnerable Lindiwe ? they really testing her patience #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/MmVI9eGNeS— QueenTings (@ThyRoyalHighnes) April 19, 2021
Madlabantu must come back cause, lindiwe seriously needs madlabantu now more than ever shem 😫...she has my full permission to teach Uzweli a lesson 🙌🏾#TheRiver1Magic https://t.co/IVcgQW7rAJ— Hope Banda (@HopeBan54388683) April 20, 2021
Ake gane Lindiwe wa tena ne, mara wa gowa shem uyamba on all 4s Zweli wira thatha bjanong 😱😱😱 #theriver1magic pic.twitter.com/PKuyZe7xwh— Captain save a hoe🦸🏽♂️😅👋 (@TsholoChicks) April 19, 2021
I don't even feel sorry for Lindiwe because why the hell is she tolerating all this nonsense #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/DbIN8F0uH9— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) April 19, 2021
Not Lindiwe breaking down infront of her son. Ouch #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/xyh7Qtxd1V— boitumelo.katlo😘😍❤💖 (@Miskbby) April 19, 2021
Not Zweli blaming Lindiwe for his actions. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/ivAum8RJIR— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) April 19, 2021
Zweli must just die, Lindiwe re thuse please!!! 😐#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/qkW2NCabge— Bakwikwi (@zenithflair3) April 19, 2021
Lindiwe must just cancel them the bank cards, re bone gore na commissioner will be able to maintain this new lifestyle. Nna motho a ka nya nyi #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/TcVHbdT1tI— Kananelo (@Ken_Ralenkoane) April 19, 2021