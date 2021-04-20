IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans can’t believe Lindiwe is letting Zweli disrespect her

It has become clear on Twitter that The River fans do not like watching the villain of the story, Lindiwe “Madlabantu” Dlamini, lose or hurt in anyway, and the current storyline is rubbing them up the wrong way!

This is why the last few episodes have been a hard pill to swallow for Madlabantu’s fans, who were struggling to believe Lindiwe would continue to allow her hubby Zweli, aka Lala, to embarrass her.

Zweli is cheating on Lindiwe right before her eyes. Not only has Zweli blatantly humiliated Lindiwe with his actions, he’s given permission to his side chick to do the same, something viewers can’t seem to stomach.

Certainly not used to Lindiwe not being on top of her game, The River fans are having a hard time accepting there’s a “weak” side to the woman who usually doesn’t allow herself to be disrespected.

As per norm, fans of The River are waiting for Lindiwe to “get over it” and start killing people, or at least do something to change the situation to one favourable to her.

“I hope Lindiwe isn’t gonna be calm for another week and let Zweli embarrass her again. She needs to do something now. The disrespect is too much,” said actress Zenande Mfenyana who is a huge fan of the show.

“Haaaa guys, Zweli is disrespecting Lindiwe. It’s time for Ma Lindz to get back to her senses and get rid of that husband of hers,” said one tweep.

Here are some of the top reactions: