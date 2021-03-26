IN MEMES | Seems like Lindiwe is winning again ... and it's splitting 'The River' fans!
Now more than ever The River viewers are convinced that Zweli may have ingested some kind of korobela that blinds him to seeing just how evil and gangster his wife Lindiwe, aka Madlabantu, is.
Especially after it looks to fans that Lindiwe will get away scot free once again.
The past few weeks have been nerve-racking for team Lindiwe to watch as it looked like her husband and police commissioner had caught on to her scent and was close to pinning her to Tumi's murder.
For a while there, Zwelli, whom Lindiwe fondly calls Lala, seemed convinced that his wife was involved in the latest case he's investigating. When his only lead, the pilot of the helicopter Tumi crashed in, suddenly died, Zweli's gut feeling kept directing him to Lindiwe as the main suspect.
Zweli's determination only encouraged Lindiwe to cover her tracks diligently and to put in more effort to dissuading Zweli.
Fans of the popular telenovela now find themselves split. Some are happy that it seems Lindiwe will get away with yet another murder, while others are annoyed that Lindiwe always wins and Zweli is failing to successfully close a case.
There are those who are still hopeful that Zweli is only playing Lindiwe to make her believe that he's dropped his suspicions of her. However, only time will tell.
Here are some of the memes that filled the TL:
Am I the only one who didn't want Zweli to know the truth? 🙈— Champagne Problems. (@afterglowxxxx) March 25, 2021
Abo lala are not breaking up💃💃😂#TheRiver1Magic #TheRiver pic.twitter.com/eZbVAIDoAS
Not Lindiwe always winning #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/8jSpQNHWlg— Bountifulbaskets_ ❤️ (@princesstee7) March 25, 2021
I swear uZweli udlisiwe #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/Kv7vp0DgL5— TheSweetLindt (@lindekaquebu) March 25, 2021
I called it🤷♀️ #TheRiver1Magic https://t.co/a5CYvJcesO pic.twitter.com/kgtLsGIfN8— Benefactress (@Benefactress110) March 25, 2021
Zweli has a blindspot and that's Lindiwe and she knows how to use it #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/6sU7r7kbtJ— The Chosen One 💫 (@Thulizer_M) March 25, 2021
#TheRiver1Magic hahaha ai le commissioner bahlezi badlala ngayo😂😄🤣😁😅😆 yeses Zweli should've died when bitten by that snake once maan hayi akuna muntu la pic.twitter.com/00EJfgKTb6— Mhlekazi Grootboom (@Mhlekazi_G) March 25, 2021
Lindiwe Lindiwe Dlamini Dikana the 1 and only. Madlabantu ka sebele she is the girl she think she is. Periodt #theriver1magic pic.twitter.com/6jsABTwsMN— boitumelo.katlo😘😍❤💖 (@Miskbby) March 25, 2021
At this rate, Tshabalala should be the one married to Lindiwe. He knows more about the Lindiwe than Zweli does. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/gcvlJcoGKo— 1Magic (@1MagicTV) March 25, 2021
Lindiwe o file Zweli korobela..... ka mme mmao.... #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/r3UrUSzSSZ— African Queen #AmINext (@eniemol) March 25, 2021
#TheRiver1Magic the devil works hard but Lindiwe works 1000 times harder pic.twitter.com/7dIlHmyVEl— Phumeza💗 Ndamase (@phusheee) March 25, 2021