Mihlali Ndamase’s R7k wig allegedly stolen

Media personality Mihlali Ndamase has taken to Twitter to vent her frustration after her wig was allegedly stolen at the airport.

In a lengthy thread on Twitter, Mihlali claimed her luggage was broken into after booking into a flight on British Airways while her manager’s bag was tampered with.

While she did not go into detail on everything taken, she alleged her wig worth R7,000 was missing.

She claimed the airline would not replace or remunerate her for the wig.

“First this airline owes me money from December from an error someone made internally while doing my booking telephonically, now someone broke my cable and stole my wig. Lady at baggage enquiries is telling me they aren’t held liable because it’s a wig? Balance me, please,” wrote Mihlali.