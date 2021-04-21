Mihlali Ndamase’s R7k wig allegedly stolen
Media personality Mihlali Ndamase has taken to Twitter to vent her frustration after her wig was allegedly stolen at the airport.
In a lengthy thread on Twitter, Mihlali claimed her luggage was broken into after booking into a flight on British Airways while her manager’s bag was tampered with.
While she did not go into detail on everything taken, she alleged her wig worth R7,000 was missing.
She claimed the airline would not replace or remunerate her for the wig.
“First this airline owes me money from December from an error someone made internally while doing my booking telephonically, now someone broke my cable and stole my wig. Lady at baggage enquiries is telling me they aren’t held liable because it’s a wig? Balance me, please,” wrote Mihlali.
British Airways responded, saying the incident was concerning and they would liaise with Mihlali directly.
Mihlali said if action isn’t taken she will return to Twitter.
“If I don’t get my refund and wig money I’m bringing it back to the TL. These companies love talking privately after doing kak,” said Mihlali.
