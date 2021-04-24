TshisaLIVE

Boity confirms she is 'working on' season 2 of her reality show

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
24 April 2021 - 12:00
Boity's show could soon return to screens.
Image: Instagram/Boity

Fans of Boity Thulo's reality show Boity: Own Your Throne are over the moon after the star announced a second season of the show is in the works.

The BET Africa series was a big hit with fans when it debuted last year, taking viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions with Boity, her mom and drama-filled assistant Bobby Blanco.

It's been nearly a year since the final episode of season one aired, and fans were anxious to find out if there would be more Boity magic coming to screens soon.

Boity responded to the questions on social media this week, telling fans she is working on it but needed to put together the right team.

“I’m working on it. Putting together the right team,” she said.

Fans were quick to suggest things they would like to see in the new season, including the fancy launch she threw for her BT Signature bev range.

Others just wanted to be part of the show, whether in front or behind the camera.

