Siv Ngesi on struggling financially while in school

Media personality Siv Ngesi has opened up about the financial strife his family suffered when he was in high school and how he turned to sport as a coping mechanism.

Taking to Twitter, the star said a friend was surprised to hear that he had financial struggles during his school days.

“Told a close high school friend how badly we were struggling financially during high school , she had no idea! F*** I was so jealous of the other kids,” said Siv.

Though money may have not been on his side, the star noted how he was wealthy in other ways.

“My currency was first team rugby/water polo, drama kid, debating etc ... I was filthy rich in that department,” Siv tweeted.