Siv Ngesi slams justice system as he joins protests at Nicole Bester GBV court case
TV presenter Siv Ngesi has condemned violence against women, attending a protest opposing the release of a man alleged to have murdered Cape Town pharmacology student Nicole Bester.
Nicole's boyfriend allegedly murdered her and faked her suicide last year.
According to a Nicole's mother, speaking to the Daily Voice, an autopsy report revealed that the cause of death was manual strangulation.
Many took to the Bellville magistrate's court on Wednesday to demand justice, including Knuckle City star Siv.
After the protest Siv took to his Instagram stories to claim the justice system was not protecting victims of gender-based violence.
The star detailed how he had met Nicole's family at the protest, and felt how deep the scars of gender-based violence run in society.
“I still have the mother's tears on my jacket. I mean, I know that sounds melodramatic but this s*** is real,” said Siv.
He went on to claim that victims of GBV are failed by those in power, and said president Cyril Ramaphosa's call for those arrested for GBV cases not to be given bail was ignored.
Siv said police officer at the courts allegedly told protesters to “shush” and compared their protest chants to “Christmas carols”.
“The justice system is f**king rotten. We walk among murderers who the justice system has released. We are in deep trouble,” said Siv.
The star often takes to social media to call out violence against women.
During the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children late last year, Siv joined the calls for the sex offenders list to be made public.
“If someone is a sex offender, we must all know! A sex offender list must be available to the public and updated by the police,” Siv tweeted.