Siv Ngesi slams justice system as he joins protests at Nicole Bester GBV court case

TV presenter Siv Ngesi has condemned violence against women, attending a protest opposing the release of a man alleged to have murdered Cape Town pharmacology student Nicole Bester.

Nicole's boyfriend allegedly murdered her and faked her suicide last year.

According to a Nicole's mother, speaking to the Daily Voice, an autopsy report revealed that the cause of death was manual strangulation.

Many took to the Bellville magistrate's court on Wednesday to demand justice, including Knuckle City star Siv.

After the protest Siv took to his Instagram stories to claim the justice system was not protecting victims of gender-based violence.