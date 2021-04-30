TshisaLIVE

First impressions: Here's what the streets think of Kwesta new album 'God Guluva'

30 April 2021 - 09:10
Kwesta has dropped his latest masterpiece!
Image: Instagram/Kwesta

Musician Kwesta has finally dropped his much-anticipated studio album God Guluva and the streets have already dished out their verdicts.

The album comes years after the release of DaKAR II in 2016.

Though it's been a long time coming, Mzansi is more than ready for hits from one of the nation's hottest rappers.

The 15-track album is packed full of potential hits, and features faves Focalistic, Thabsie and K.O.

Here's what the Twitter streets had to say about Kwesta's album, hot off the press:

Earlier this year, Thabsie spilled the tea on her collab with Kwesta.

Chatting with TshisaLIVE, the singer opened up about their love song she believes is sure to win over Mzansi. 

“You know, Kwesta and I have not actually been in studio together since making Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe five or six years ago, so the pressure was definitely on!

"We felt like ‘Oh my gosh’ there's an expectation for us to make another smash hit. But we decided to  remove all that pressure and make another song. This process was very different because it was just literally him and I in studio.

“We made a really beautiful love song and it's not as sombre as Ngiyaz'fela. It's more positive and light. It reminds me of nostalgic and young love. I think South Africa is really gonna like it,” Thabsie said.

