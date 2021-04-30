First impressions: Here's what the streets think of Kwesta new album 'God Guluva'

Musician Kwesta has finally dropped his much-anticipated studio album God Guluva and the streets have already dished out their verdicts.

The album comes years after the release of DaKAR II in 2016.

Though it's been a long time coming, Mzansi is more than ready for hits from one of the nation's hottest rappers.

The 15-track album is packed full of potential hits, and features faves Focalistic, Thabsie and K.O.

Here's what the Twitter streets had to say about Kwesta's album, hot off the press: