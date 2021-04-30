First impressions: Here's what the streets think of Kwesta new album 'God Guluva'
Musician Kwesta has finally dropped his much-anticipated studio album God Guluva and the streets have already dished out their verdicts.
The album comes years after the release of DaKAR II in 2016.
Though it's been a long time coming, Mzansi is more than ready for hits from one of the nation's hottest rappers.
The 15-track album is packed full of potential hits, and features faves Focalistic, Thabsie and K.O.
Here's what the Twitter streets had to say about Kwesta's album, hot off the press:
Get that new @KwestaDaKAR #GodGuluva #GodGuluvaOutNow pic.twitter.com/VV136glbaK— KhuliYano (@KhuliChana) April 29, 2021
Don’t like Yanga that much but that intro goes in #GodGuluva— Mvulane Thanjekwayo (@MvulaneDo) April 30, 2021
Nna I'm watching 1Gospel while listening to Kwesta's Album #GodGuluva 😴 https://t.co/kfPWHl6Eqb— SIHLE.COM (@Sihlekay_) April 30, 2021
Can't wait to knock off and go bump that @KwestaDaKAR #GodGuluva properly on my Sound System— Mzi (@MuziMakhafula) April 30, 2021
It has never been in doubt. But Kwesta can rap man. Like rap rap! #GodGuluva.— Q. BONA (@Qhama__B) April 30, 2021
My top 2 now— RAMINGTON SIWELA🎓 (@MrKeepDurbaning) April 30, 2021
1. Dulas
2. Snakes in the crib
As I continue to listen... #godguluva
My fave made a song for me, of course is my favorite song on the album 🤗😊💗😍. When he says Nthabiseng nkare nka melt😂. #GodGuluva pic.twitter.com/gmVOCrFv06— Nthabi❤ (@Miss_Parvati) April 30, 2021
Lemme go back to #GodGuluva ! This khaled album is garbage!— illythehost (@illythehost) April 30, 2021
Today I just woke and listening to #godguluva thank @KwestaDaKAR 🔥🔥🔥— Hope_Cliffs (@Hope_Maweni) April 30, 2021
3rd track in I am like “let’s goooooo!”. Not sure who is featured in this one #GodGuluva pic.twitter.com/6jcj52niHF— Mvulane Thanjekwayo (@MvulaneDo) April 30, 2021
Earlier this year, Thabsie spilled the tea on her collab with Kwesta.
Chatting with TshisaLIVE, the singer opened up about their love song she believes is sure to win over Mzansi.
“You know, Kwesta and I have not actually been in studio together since making Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe five or six years ago, so the pressure was definitely on!
"We felt like ‘Oh my gosh’ there's an expectation for us to make another smash hit. But we decided to remove all that pressure and make another song. This process was very different because it was just literally him and I in studio.
“We made a really beautiful love song and it's not as sombre as Ngiyaz'fela. It's more positive and light. It reminds me of nostalgic and young love. I think South Africa is really gonna like it,” Thabsie said.